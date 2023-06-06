A drag workshop, life drawing, live music and art will be part of the Pride Month celebrations at Wollongong's Project Contemporary Artspace.
Eren Maltby, artist and PCA Pride Committee member, said their exhibition and events begin on June 7 and are a good platform for LGBTQ+ artists to showcase their talents and share their unique perspectives with the wider community.
"We really wanted to focus on 'queer joy'," Maltby said of the overall theme.
"We just wanted to a place where everyone can express themselves and be who they want to be without judgement, and we've actually decided this year to do six different events so there's a space for everyone and a little bit of something for everyone."
Opening night will kick-off the fun on Friday June 9 with live music and performance at the gallery, including two hula hoop extraordinaires.
The Pride Art Showcase will run throughout until June 18 and showcase more than a dozen artists with works ranging from paintings, digital artwork, charcoal, ink, mixed media, textiles and sculpture.
There will also be a queer life drawing event, an open mic night, market day, a community art workshop and drag workshops coinciding with the Wander Wollongong art trail launch, plus a closing gala with more live music.
"We have around 15 people already booked in for [the open mic night] and it ranges from spoken words or poetry or short stories and we have some amateur drag performers as well," Maltby said.
"I wanted to hold space for people to experience, you know, their queer joy but in so many different ways. You can come at night and enjoy our open mic night or you can come during the day to the market and bring your whole family and there's just so many different ways for you to express yourself."
Opening Night: 9th June, 6-8pm
Queer Life Drawing: 14th June, 6:30-8:30pm
Queer Open Mic Night: 15th June, 6:30pm
Pride Market Day: 17th June, 10am-4pm
Community Art Workshop: 17th June, 12-4pm
Drag Workshop: 18th June, 12-2pm
Closing Gala: 18th June, 2-4pm
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.