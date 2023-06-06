Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Pride Month exhibition hosts drag, markets, life drawing and art at Project Contemporary Artspace

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I'm hoping to see more events like this where you can express yourself be who you want,' says Eren Maltby who has co-organised a Pride Month exhibition and events at the Project Contemporary Artspace. Picture by Robert Peet.
'I'm hoping to see more events like this where you can express yourself be who you want,' says Eren Maltby who has co-organised a Pride Month exhibition and events at the Project Contemporary Artspace. Picture by Robert Peet.

A drag workshop, life drawing, live music and art will be part of the Pride Month celebrations at Wollongong's Project Contemporary Artspace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.