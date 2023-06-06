Ellen Perez has joined some illustrious company in Australia's records books after advancing to this year's French Open's semi-finals.
The Shellharbour talent and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez moved one step closer to a women's doubles final berth after breezing past Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets at Roland Garros on Tuesday night (AEDT).
The sixth seeds mustered 40 winners on their way to claiming a 7-5 6-3 victory over their Czech and Spanish opponents in an encounter that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.
"We're just beside ourselves with joy. It was a very nervous night as we watched the match, but what an outcome," Perez's mum Mitz told the Mercury.
"Last year Ellen got knocked out in the first round and clay has never really been her strength, so they've played so well."
It continues Perez's best campaign in Paris, with her previous top result being a second-round appearance two years ago, while it matches her career-best Grand Slam result, after the 27-year-old and Melichar-Martinez reached the US Open semi-finals last September.
Tuesday's victory now means that Perez has become only the five Australian to advance to a women's doubles semi-final at Roland Garos in the past two decades.
The last pair to achieve that feat were former No.1 Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua in 2017, who went on to be beaten in the final by Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez opened their 2023 account with a 6-2 6-2 demolition of French duo Clara Burel and Chloe Paquet before facing a sterner test in the second round, where they eventually prevailed 6-1 4-6 6-3 over US combination Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez then thrashed Chinese pair Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang in the third round to set up their quarter-final showdown with Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo.
The duo will now wait to find out who they will meet in the semis, with the remaining quarter-finals taking place in Paris on Wednesday night (AEDT).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
