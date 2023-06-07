St George Illawarra forward Jaydn Su'A has called on the Dragons to appoint their next head coach sooner rather than later.
Speaking ahead of the Dragons crucial clash against the Rabbitohs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night, Su'A said the ongoing speculation surrounding who will be the next coach is tough on players and staff coming off contract.
Former Sharks premiership-winning coach Shane Flanagan is the latest name being linked with the job after Jason Ryles knocked back a long-term offer from the Dragons to instead return to Melbourne as an assistant to Craig Bellamy.
One week on from that dark day for the club, when news also came out that long-term sponsor St George Bank was pulling its sponsorship from next season, and the Dragons are no closer to appointing a head coach.
Su'A said it was tough seeing the search for the Dragons next head coach play out in the media daily.
"Me personally, I'm not too bad with [coach speculation] but I guess the boys who don't have a contract next year, and I'm sure some of the coaching staff would like to know," he said.
"I can't control that. We can't control that. Hopefully a decision happens sooner rather than later and we can all move forward."
Su'A said the players' were looking to control what they could, and that was their performance out on the field.
Despite sitting last on the ladder with just three wins to their name from 13 games, the Dragons have shown signs of improvement under interim-coach Ryan Carr.
Su'A said it was important though to kick-on from the Dragons' impressive showing in their last-start loss to back-to-back premiers Penrith.
"It was a step in the right direction. We competed most of the game with the premiership winners from last year, so it was a step in the right direction and confidence boost for this week," he said.
"We need to do more of the same things against Souths that we did last week. I thought we competed really hard and we had a lot of enthusiasm. We need to build off that and start the game well, that's really important.
"Souths are going to turn up, they have a lot of quality players, we need to be on our A game."
Su'A admitted things don't get any easier for the Dragons this weekend against a stacked Rabbitohs outfit.
Lattrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray will both miss the game through injury but Damien Cook and Cody Walker will be out to impress in the hope of making the NSW side for Game 2.
"They're both in the conversation for being in that squad so I'm sure they will come out firing this week and put their best foot forward," Su'A said.
"[Souths] are probably one of the in-form teams in the comp and Cody Walker has been on fire....he is on my side so it will be my job to try and contain him. It's a big job for my edge."
Su'A added the long rivalry between the Dragons and Rabbitohs added to the occasion.
"Since I've come over to the Dragons, that's been the club that I've played the most since I've been here. It's pretty cool how it works out.
"It's going to be a big game and I think it's members' week, so we owe it to our members to try and get the win this week and we will do whatever it takes to do just that."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
