Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shine Like Charli Charity Ball fundraising for childhood cancer charities

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 7 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charli Gerrey, centre, her mum Faye and sister Chloe get out their brightest, most sparkly clothes ahead of the Shine Like Charli Charity Ball. Picture by Adam McLean.
Charli Gerrey, centre, her mum Faye and sister Chloe get out their brightest, most sparkly clothes ahead of the Shine Like Charli Charity Ball. Picture by Adam McLean.

Coming to the end of cancer treatment is a big milestone for a child with the illness, but as Woonona girl Charli Gerrey and her family know, it doesn't mean life immediately goes back to what it once was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.