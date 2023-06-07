Coming to the end of cancer treatment is a big milestone for a child with the illness, but as Woonona girl Charli Gerrey and her family know, it doesn't mean life immediately goes back to what it once was.
That is why the theme for this year's Shine Like Charli Charity Ball, a fundraising event organised by the Gerrey family, is 'Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows'.
Attendees are asked to dress in fun, bright colours - something Charli loves to wear - but the theme also serves as a reminder for the ongoing battles childhood cancer survivors face.
"People think post-treatment it's all sunshine, lollipops and rainbows, hair grows back, and life goes back to normal," Charli's mum Faye Gerrey said.
But what was not often seen were the ongoing side effects and appointments, with 70 per cent of childhood cancer survivors experiencing long-term side effects.
Year 7 student Charli is 12 months out of treatment but still deals with typhlitis, a stomach issue which arose from chemotherapy, and experiences extreme anxiety.
It has been three years since she was diagnosed with the blood cancer acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
"To the outside world it can seem like everything's OK, and kids are great at smiling and saying 'I'm fine'... but for the family, things go on," Mrs Gerrey said.
Speaking at this year's ball is Dr Charley de Bock, a researcher at the Children's Cancer Institute, who will explain what the money raised at last year's event funded and what life looks like for survivors.
Providing a personal perspective on the latter issue will be another guest speaker and fellow Woonona resident Ruby D'Rozario, who went through a harrowing journey after her initial diagnosis with the aggressive acute myeloid leukaemia at age 14.
The Shine Like Charli Charity Ball raised $88,000 for four charities last year, and this year will focus on two beneficiaries: the Children's Cancer Institute, which is conducting research to find a cure and better treatments for childhood cancer, and the Illawarra Convoy.
"Convoy we'll always support because they're the people who gave us the quickest and best support when Charli was diagnosed," Mrs Gerrey said.
Once again the community has rallied to support the Gerreys in their fundraising work, with almost all tickets sold as of Tuesday afternoon.
However, a handful remain for the June 24 event at Novotel Northbeach and can be purchased online here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
