An increase in respiratory illness, dozens of COVID patients and more than 100 people in hospital waiting for aged care beds are placing strain on the Illawarra's health system as winter begins, the local health district says.
While statistics from the state's Bureau of Health Information showed a marked improvement when it comes to emergency department waiting times in the first three months of the year, this could be undone in the following quarter.
ISLHD Executive Director Clinical Operations Margaret Martin said the region was in the midst of a "really challenging" time, with high numbers of sick staff also adding to the problem.
"Leading up to April, we've made improvements across all our performance indicators with the emergency department and we're seeing some great gains," she said.
"But May was a really challenging month. We had the change in the weather, the increase in respiratory illness and what we're experiencing at the moment is a real surge in our COVID presentation.
"We have close to 40 patients who are impacted by COVID at the moment, and that's quite an increase.
"The other thing that's making it really challenging for us is our staff are getting sick, so the respiratory illness that's affecting the rest of the community, we're also seeing that with our staff.
"May was a tough month and this month is not starting off any easier."
According to the latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance report, there were about 700 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the week to June 1, along with 112 cases of influenza, and 61 cases of RSV.
The weekly report no longer provides the number of people who were hospitalised or who died in each region per week.
The Head of Infectious Diseases for the district Professor Spiros Miyakis said it was important people take measures to protect themselves and those around them as winter begins.
"We urge people to get their flu shot and to top up your COVID booster if it's been six months since your last COVID vaccination or infection," Prof Miyakis said.
"This will provide the best protection against serious illness, and reduce the risk of having both viruses at the same time."
"The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to boost your immune system and will protect you for three to four months. If you are vaccinated now, you will be covered before the peak flu period from around June to September."
Local health authorities have recently launched a winter vaccination campaign, translated into 11 commonly spoken languages in the region and targeting First Nations people.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
