Want to get out of the house and get some fresh air this June long weekend? The weather gods have your back.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a partly cloudy weekend ahead, with daytime temperatures ranging between 17 and 20 degrees over the three days.
There is only a slight chance of a shower on Sunday and Monday.
Monday, June 12 marks the King's Birthday public holiday.
But expect some rain before we reach the long weekend.
The BOM says there is a very high chance of showers on Thursday, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Between one and five millimetres are expected in Wollongong and Port Kembla, while Kiama could see up to six millimetres.
The bureau has also issued a strong marine wind warning for the Illawarra coast on Thursday.
But the mercury is still forecast to hit 19 degrees across the region.
The sun will return on Friday but westerly winds up to 45 km/h are forecast, although these should ease during the day.
Meanwhile, the BOM has issued an El Nino alert, with a 70 per cent chance the event will happen this year.
An El Nino refers to changes in the tropical Pacific Ocean that affect global weather, and is associated with a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia, as well as warmer temperatures in the country's southern two-thirds.
"The long-range forecast for winter also shows an increased chance of below average rainfall for almost all of Australia and the move to El Nio ALERT does not change this forecast," BOM senior climatologist Catherine Ganter said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
