Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shoalhaven Council the first in Australia to install PFAS-busting technology

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New technology can remediate PFAS contamination. Picture from AAP
New technology can remediate PFAS contamination. Picture from AAP

A game-changing technology to remediate contamination from PFAS has been installed in an Australian-first on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.