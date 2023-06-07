A game-changing technology to remediate contamination from PFAS has been installed in an Australian-first on the South Coast.
Shoalhaven Council has become the first body in Australia to install EPOC Enviro's PFAS remediation technology, which is being used to treat contamination caused by chemicals used on chemicals used on defence bases and in fire fighting foams.
Last month the Wreck Bay community was awarded $22 million in compensation for damages caused by PFAS contamination to its land.
In response to those concerns, Shoalhaven Council has installed EPOC Enviro's containerised surface active foam fractionation PFAS remediation technology at the West Nowra Recycling and Waste facility.
The technology is being used to treat leachate water from the landfill, ensuring there is no secondary PFAS contamination.
It is treating between 200 and 240 cubic metres of leachate water per day, removing a range of contaminants under the PFAS banner.
EPOC Enviro Managing Director, Pete Murphy, said the technology formed "the cornerstone of Shoalhaven's suite of innovative recycling and circular economy programs at the site".
"We couldn't be more pleased to have our latest SAFF technology make its Australian debut with Shoalhaven City Council," Mr Murphy said.
"Our Australian made SAFF technology has successfully remediated PFAS from more than 24 locations in Europe, the UK and the USA, with the market just starting to move in Australia.
"We are immensely proud to have our technology positioned at the heart of one of Australia's premier recycling facilities and we're confident other utilities out there will follow Shoalhaven's lead," he said.
The technology uses rising air bubbles to remove PFAS contaminants from water that has been pumped from the landfill leachate pond.
The PFAS molecules are then concentrated for destruction.
Council's Waste Operations Coordinator Peter Windley said he was more than happy with the way the process was working.
"With any new technology there's an element of risk, but we did our homework, we looked at what's out there in the marketplace and we identified the benefits of the SAFF system over others," he said.
"While we're only a short while into this project, we're already amazed at the output."
Mr Murphy praised the range of recycling initiatives Shoalhaven Council had put in place including enhanced recycling of kerbside collections, landfill gas upgrades and solar generation to create a zero footprint, exploring circular economy solutions for plastics and textiles and producing ceramic tiles from waste products.
"We applaud Shoalhaven for their commitment to sustainability, development of cutting-edge technologies and circular economy solutions," he said.
"One of their goals is to recycle the contents of red and yellow kerbside bins to achieve above 90 per cent landfill diversion by the end of this year, and this is something that we should all get behind."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.