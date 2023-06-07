Scroll down for the full program ...
Berry's answer to the Sydney Festival will bring a mix of arts, cinema, music and colourful events to the town from June 22 to 25 across 11 "unique" venues - and most of it's free.
The OpenField Arts Festival is mostly free or low cost and includes a film festival celebrating Aussie cinema, a Vivid-style performance installation aimed at kids and families with luminescent paint and black lighting, jewellery making and drawing workshops, plus an evening of live music with Josh Pyke, Shaun Wessel, Kay Proudlove and AODHAN.
Wollongong's own drag queen Roxee Horror will be among the list of high-calibre artists and performers chosen for the inaugural program, hosting the "OpenField Electric" at the Berry School of Arts.
Roxee said to expect glittery and colourful performances, DJs, dance, music and food.
"I'll be hosting the main stage talking about the performers and introducing the performers and I'm also doing a performance myself," she said.
"I don't want to give away anything, but what I will say is it's just going to be a very iconic Roxee Horror number. I'll be bringing my comedy, I'll be bringing my glam and I'll be drag-a-fying everything."
Wombarra experimental choreographer Emma Saunders likes to "radicalise what dance is" and is excited to adapt her work "Encounter" (originally commissioned for the Sydney Festival) to be site specific to Berry.
"[Art] can really thread a community together and, to be honest, it's the same to transform how we experience ourselves, each other and the world around us," she said.
"'Encounter' is a really timeless work, it feels like a gift to the world."
This won't be your typical dance routine to play out on the outside of the Berry School of Arts, Emma said.
Instead, expect Yuin man Warren Foster to narrate verse around the town's history, interspersed with "movement sequences" by eight dancers.
Festival's co-director Lenka Kripac has chosen interesting venues for the program of events from heritage buildings and parks to bustling streets and venues, be prepared to be absorbed in the allure of contemporary conceptual art as it takes centre stage.
"[It will] take you on a journey of art, culture and community engagement that will leave you inspired and renewed."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
