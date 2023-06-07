A Wollongong magistrate has thrown the book at a serial shoplifter who disguised herself with wigs once banned from shopping centres in Dapto, Wollongong and Shellharbour.
Barbara Brennan would stack her trolley with hundreds of dollars worth of goods before slipping through the checkouts without breaking step.
She became well-known for flogging groceries from Dapto Coles while wearing a "puffy black wig" and has previously been banned from Woolworths supermarkets "indefinitely".
Once caught by police, she has claimed her thieving costs the supermarket giants nothing, because they are insured.
Brennan, 43, of Horsley, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday to answer for a staggering spate of offending - mostly charges of shoplifting and entering shopping centres in defiance of bans.
On November 30 she was slapped with a two-year ban from Dapto Mall, soon after she pinched $1200 worth of Lego sets and a child car seat from the complex's Big W.
In January she stole a $129 Rabbitohs jersey from Rebel in Wollongong Central (where she was also banned).
She wore a straight, bob-style wig during a February spree, in which she stole alcohol from Wollongong Central Liquorland and filled a trolley with $600 worth of groceries at Dapto Coles (which she then abandoned, after a manager recognised her).
Police found a small amount of methylamphetamine in her handbag when she was arrested at Wollongong Railway Station on February 22.
On April 10 she was spotted holding a docket in her hand while bagging up items at Dapto's Coles supermarket, and later became argumentative at the service desk, when she attempted to use the receipt to return two packets of nappies. She was questioned before she took two bags full of food and left without paying.
Brennan returned to the supermarket the next day wearing a "puffy black wig" that staff recognised from earlier incidents, and spent 45 minutes filling a trolley to the brim, topping it with a washing basket (which she also then filled with goods). She passed through the checkouts without breaking step, telling an objecting staffer that she had already paid.
A CCTV camera captured her removing the wig once outside.
She was arrested when she reported to Lake Illawarra Police Station that night, in line with her bail conditions.
She again donned a wig for a visit to Dapto Mall Woolworths on May 27. Police confronted her in the frozen food aisle, where she retreated after being unable to pay for some groceries at the checkout.
She told police she defied an order banning her from Woolworths because she liked the supermarket giant's $1 milk and bread. But her abandoned trolley contained mostly pricier items - eye and scotch fillets, lamb cutlets and t-bone steaks - $694.95 worth of food in total.
Police described Brennan as "a recidivist offender [who] clearly has no plans on stopping this habitual shoplifting and trespassing".
"She has justified her stealing by stating these offences are covered under big business insurances."
Brennan admitted to police that she wore a wig to deceive supermarket staff in the hopes they would not notice her.
She was arrested and released, only to visit Shellharbour City Woolworths that same night, making off with $466.20 worth of groceries.
Police caught up with her at Oak Flats train station 20 minutes later, finding the stolen groceries in a blue cooler bag.
In court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes called for leniency, telling Magistrate Michael Ong that Brennan was struggling with addiction and past trauma. The court heard of Brennan's impressive work ethic during previous community service.
"The offending was twofold. This is someone managing a drug problem, and also managing extreme financial pressure," Ms Parkes said.
But, noting the type of items stolen, Magistrate Ong refuted this.
"It is hard to accept these are offences committed by you simply out of the need to support your family," he said.
"The fact you offended while subject to an intensive corrections order, within less than a month of that ... order being put in place, is very strongly indicative to the court that no orders in the community are likely to be complied with by you."
Brennan said: "I know how to live in the community as a normal person and not shoplift or resort to crime to support myself. I apologise to the court that it's taken this to get me back to that place of thinking".
But Magistrate Ong was unmoved.
"I can't really accept firstly that you needed to get to this point to realise that you cant undertake ongoing and repeated shoplifting matters. In fact the offences that are before me ... were offences that were committed while you were subject to an intensive corrections order - that's a sentence of imprisonment that you were placed upon," he said.
Brennan was issued fines totalling more than $2000 and was ordered to serve 28 months in prison, with a non-parole period of 18 months.
With time already served, she will become eligible for parole from November 26 next year.
Appearing via AVL, Brennan instructed her lawyer to lodge an appeal.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
