First it was a trolley-full of groceries, then 10 minutes - and a costume change later - it was an electric bike.
That's why Wollongong Police District is keen to speak to this man after alleged thefts at Aldi Wollongong last week.
The incidents happened minutes apart, mid-afternoon, on Tuesday, May 30,
After walking out with his hands laden with bags full of groceries, police allege the same man, in a different jumper, returned, popped an electric bike valued at $1000 over his shoulder and walked away.
Police describe him as a Caucasian male with blonde short hair, slim build, and abut 180cm tall.
If you can help, call Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E78297263.
Police yesterday released a list of four people they were keen to speak to over a number of offences.
They are wanted for alleged assault, stealing, driving and traffic offences.
