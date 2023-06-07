Illawarra riders have dominated in the second annual Barbara Wyles Handicap, claiming the top three places in the 60km road race at the back of Dapto around the Huntley Mine Circuit.
The event on Sunday, June 4, was held on the same day as the 66th Annual Ken Dinnerville Memorial Handicap.
Illawarra riders also competed well in this 80km road race but it was in the women's Barbara Wyles Handicap where they truly excelled.
Illawarra Cycle Club rider Clarinda Sheely was truly magnificent in winning what is now considered one of the premium ladies' events on the NSW cycling calendar.
She beat home fellow club team-mates Coleen Quayle and Nancy Grull.
Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty said it was a tremendous weekend of racing for the Illawarra riders.
"Clarinda comes from a triathlon background and was just too strong along the flats for her club rivals over the last kilometre," he said.
"Second place was a cyclist that was very prominent on the Illawarra scene a long time ago. Coleen Quayle, who is on the comeback trail rode a very credible race to finish second.
"The hard working Nancy Grull also also performed brilliantly to finish in third place."
Doherty added that Manly rider Bree Playel recorded the fastest time from the back-mark of the 6okm race, just ahead of Illawarra rider and Masters champion Angela Gates.
Meantime, Reece Williams from Sutherland won the prestigious Ken Dinnerville Memorial Handicap.
Centennial Park cyclist Ben Glastonbury finished second, while Aiden Sinclair from the Newcastle Hunter club recorded the fastest time.
This capped a good weekend for Sinclair, who on Saturday won the U23 division of the NSW Eilte Criterium Championships at Unanderra Velodrome.
Doherty said more than 200 cyclists from all over the country dropped by to take part in the two-days of racing.
Claudia Marcks from Canberra used her powerhouse sprinting to win the ladies championship comfortably.
"The elite men's was won by Chris Ling from Randick Botany, with the under 23 championship going to Aiden Sinclair, the flyer from Newcastle," Doherty said.
He added that a number of Illawarra riders did extremely well over the weekend, including father and son Andrew and Noah Brown.
"Noah rode very well off the back-mark to only falter on the hill with under one kilometre to go in the race. It's a very good performance for him considering he still is only 16 years of age and he was racing against the elite," Doherty said.
"First year under 19 Illawarra rider Cameron Harrison also did very well. He won the coveted King of the Mountain and also finished in a respectable seventh place at the Ken Dinnerville Memorial Handicap.
"Mario Sessini also flourished, finishing 11th. Mario has been racing in the Illawarra Club for almost 50 years. A very credible performance and still shows some speed in those old legs."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
