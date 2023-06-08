An Albion Park Rail sibling duo brutally bashed their mother's partner after he supposedly sold one of them a dodgy car riddled with mechanical defects.
Mark and David Hyde, 27 and 25, confessed to their crimes at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Mark told police he "just snapped" when the pair arrived at their mother's home about 3am on October 3 last year to discuss the issues with the car.
David bought the vehicle from the victim for $800, and later learnt it had an estimated repair cost of several thousand dollars.
The brothers knocked loudly on the door and their mother opened it slightly, with the victim standing behind her. The victim noticed one of the men urinating off the side of the entrance way and said "what the f--- are you doing?".
The pair then ran into the unit and immediately unleashed a vicious assault against him. Despite trying to defend himself, Mark and David repeatedly kicked, punched and kneed the victim in his head, torso and legs.
The victim was curled up in foetal position as the brothers continued the assault. Mark and David fled out the back door and climbed a fence in a bid to escape as police arrived.
However a neighbour caught Mark in the act and he handed himself to police. David followed shortly after and both were arrested. A crime scene was established.
The victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital with multiple bruises, minor head and torso lacerations, and a possible broken rib.
Mark participated in a police interview and made full admissions to the assault, while David said he had no memory of participating in it.
However both pleaded guilty to charges of entering a dwelling with intent while knowing people were there and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Their bail will continue and they will receive their sentence date at Wollongong District Court on July 7.
An apprehended violence order is in place to protect the victim.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
