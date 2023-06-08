Another year has passed since Rachelle Childs' murder but her family still is no closer to finding out who was responsible for ending her life on a winter's night more than two decades ago.
Rachelle's body was found alight in a shallow ditch off Crooked River Road near Gerroa in the early hours of Friday, June 8, 2001.
On the anniversary of her death, her younger sister Kristy Morris - who was just 18 at the time - has described the ongoing pain triggered by the loss of the quick-witted, funny 23-year-old, a vibrant young woman who was beloved by everyone and a champion of the underdog.
"It's just so unfair because she would have just done the most amazing things and she'd only just started to live ... She would have had the most beautiful life," Mrs Morris said.
She also felt guilty, she said, that she had lived all these years and had happy things in her life when Rachelle was cheated of these.
Compounding the tragedy is the fact that their father, Graham, died two years ago without ever knowing the identity of his daughter's killer.
In response to questions from the Mercury, the NSW Police Force said in a statement that Rachelle's murder had been the subject of an "exhaustive" investigation and an extended coronial inquest.
However, no one has ever been charged in relation to her death and the circumstances surrounding it remain unknown.
Police told the Mercury that investigations remained underway under Strike Force Telap, with the cold case now in the hands of the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide Unit.
But they declined to facilitate an interview with a detective working on the case.
The statement from police is identical to that provided to the Mercury two years ago and Mrs Morris has expressed frustration that the investigation has not progressed.
Two years ago or more, she said, she emailed the head of the cold case squad and was told they were reviewing Rachelle's case and would get back to her, but she did not hear from them again.
Mrs Morris understood it was difficult without new evidence but said "it would be nice to have fresh eyes look back over it and see whether there's something else that can be done".
She has been collecting material on her sister's case and is considering turning to an investigative journalist like Hedley Thomas, renowned for such podcasts as The Teacher's Pet and Shandee's Story, to shine a light on Rachelle and hopefully uncover new information.
On the afternoon of Thursday, June 7, 2001, Rachelle left her job as a car salesperson in Camden and returned to the Bargo home she shared with Mrs Morris.
She got changed and then headed to the Bargo Hotel, where she had said to friends she was meeting someone, although she did not identify who.
While her body was discovered on the Friday morning, Rachelle's family did not receive the devastating news of her death until Sunday, the day after they filed a missing persons report.
It was that same day that Rachelle's car, a dark blue 1978 Holden Commodore with registration GV-2000, was found at the Bargo Hotel.
Rachelle Childs' car, a 1978 Holden Commodore with registration GV-2000; investigators have previously said it might have been driven between Bargo and Gerroa the night Rachelle died.
But investigators have previously said that they did not believe the car was there the entire time and it looked as though someone else had gotten behind the wheel, possibly even driven it between Bargo and Gerroa.
A $200,000 reward remains on offer for information that leads to the conviction of Rachelle's killer.
That reward was doubled from $100,000 in October 2011, but the NSW Police Force did not respond to questions about whether they would consider increasing it again.
Each year on the night of June 7, as they do on Rachelle's birthday in late May, Mrs Morris, her mother, extended family and friends have a drink in Rachelle's honour and send messages to one another.
It is a group that has only gotten bigger over the years.
"[Rachelle] was very clever, very quick-witted, really, really smart and really, really funny," Mrs Morris said.
"Everyone just loved her."
Mrs Morris urges people to talk about the case, ask questions, and raise anything that sticks out to them or pieces of information they once might not have thought were significant.
She hopes that relationships have changed and whatever might have held people from coming forward earlier no longer restrains them.
Mrs Morris wants to catch her sister's killer not only for Rachelle's sake, but for the safety of the wider community.
"I just don't want that person breathing to be honest... they're probably very old now - who knows? - but I don't want them to have the opportunity to do that to someone else," Mrs Morris said.
"That's one of my biggest fears, that this has happened or may happen to somebody else."
Anyone with information on Rachelle's death should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report online.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
