Buried deep in the back of a Warrawong storage unit laid $72,750 of dirty drug money, divided in bundles between a humble Coles bag and a designer Louis Vuitton bag.
But on February 15 last year, the cash went missing, leaving two cousins - who allegedly worked together to supply $40,000 worth of cocaine - stunned.
"It's gone ... my money ... it was right there. F---ing hell bro," Cavit Alpertonga allegedly said to his cousin, Abdulkerim Alptertunga.
"Bro, it was there. I swear to God bro. There was about 75 grand there," Alpertunga replied.
The funds were uncovered by police who raided the shed on Valentine's Day last year after monitoring it through optical and listening devices during the month prior.
Officers also found - in the boot of a green Nissan Silvia stored in the shed - five black latex gloves which each had an ounce of cocaine inside, totalling 140 grams.
Alptertunga, aged 26 of Berkeley, confessed to his role in supplying cocaine at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
His cousin, Alptertonga, aged 33 of Warrawong, also faced court and is yet to enter formal pleas to his charges. He will be committed to sentence on June 21.
Alpertunga came under the notice of detectives in 2021 after they established Strike Force Mote to investigate drug supply in the Illawarra.
On January 19 last year, Alpertunga entered the storage unit, unzipped his jacket and placed the five black gloves in a box, which was then hidden in the rear of the Nissan.
In the early hours of the next day, Alptertunga won $53,096 on the pokies at Port Kembla Commercial Hotel. Alpertunga called his cousin, saying he would give him $20,000 of the winnings.
Alpertunga entered the storage shed again on January 22 and said "hey geez, grab me some for later" as his cousin allegedly took three gloves out of the Nissan.
Tendered court documents revealed Alpertunga knowingly assisted in the supply of 140 grams of cocaine between January 19 and 25.
He was seen entering the shed, with the Louis Vuitton bag in tow, on February 13. The bag was then hidden underneath car seats and other miscellaneous items.
Police pounced on the unit the next day and uncovered the cash and drugs.
The next day, Alpertunga expressed his shock when his cousin discovered the money was gone. The pair were arrested in Berkeley just before midday.
Police raided Alpertunga's address shortly after and found scales, black gloves, and - in the middle of the backyard - a plastic dog kennel with loose soil underneath.
Officers dug it up and found a light globe box which contained two knotted black gloves with 55.56 grams of cocaine split between them, with a street value of $15,000.
Alpertunga pleaded guilty to supplying 55.56 grams of cocaine, knowingly taking part in supplying 140 grams of cocaine, and dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
He will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court on July 27.
A sentence assessment report was ordered to examine the circumstances around his offending.
Read the latest Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.