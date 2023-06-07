Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Abdulkerim Alpertunga pleads guilty to supplying cocaine, stashing over $72000 in Warrawong storage unit

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:19am, first published June 7 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abdulkerim Alpertunga leaving Wollongong courthouse with lawyer Sarah Rashidi on Wednesday. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.
Abdulkerim Alpertunga leaving Wollongong courthouse with lawyer Sarah Rashidi on Wednesday. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.

Buried deep in the back of a Warrawong storage unit laid $72,750 of dirty drug money, divided in bundles between a humble Coles bag and a designer Louis Vuitton bag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.