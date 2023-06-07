Illawarra South Coast teens seal state hockey championship win

Illawarra South Coast have continued their domination at state level, with the region's under 15s recently claiming the title after beating Parkes 3-0 in the final in Wagga Wagga.
Park first-grader Justin Murray scored two goals, with the third coming from Zeke Thompson.
In other representative news, the NSW Senior State Championships take place this long weekend with the men's title in Newcastle and the women's in Narellan. Paul Schofield is coach of the men's first-grade team and Sharni Barton coaches the women's firsts team.
Back home, with the Illawarra South Coast league at the halfway stage, Albion Park and Wests Illawarra are going head to head in both the men's and women's hockey competitions, with high scores recorded at Unanderra last weekend.
In round 10 of the men's league, reigning premiers Park beat Fairy Meadow 8-2 while Wests beat Dapto 6-2. In round 11 of the women's league, premiers Park easily beat Figtree-Unanderra 12-1 and Wests prevailed over Avondale 4-0.
Park coach Jack Hayes said it was a good win for the boys, but he also had praise for the Meadow team.
"Meadow are getting better each week," he said. "They pushed Uni to the end a few weeks ago and scored two nice goals against us."
Hayes scored two goals, with another double from Darcey Kast and other contributions from Brady Anderson, Christian Halyard, Riley Lloyd and under-15s player Justin Murray. The Falcons replied through Scott Cristafi and Archie Smith.
Wests continued their domination over Dapto winning 6-2 with a classy hat-trick from Tom Dolby, and goals from Elliot Ashby, Tom Miotto and Jack Rowe.
Emma McLeish was on fire again with five goals in Park's 12-1 humiliation of Figtree-Unanderra. Other goals came from Kelsey Hughes and Montana Marsh who scored braces, Demi Stewart, Kristi-Lee Mason and Natalie White-Muik.
Wests reversed an earlier defeat by Avondale to beat them 4-0 with a hat-trick from Imogen Fowles and one from Holly Hurford. Railway Greys gained revenge over Meadow with a 1-0 win, with Cheryl Cohen netting the winner.
