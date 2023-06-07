Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra South Coast teens seal state hockey championship win

By Tony de Souza
June 7 2023 - 4:00pm
The winning Illawarra South Coast under 15s team with coach Jamie Murray. Picture - Supplied
Illawarra South Coast have continued their domination at state level, with the region's under 15s recently claiming the title after beating Parkes 3-0 in the final in Wagga Wagga.

