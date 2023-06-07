A psychic who claims to be "attuned to animal communication" may face veterinary costs of more than half a million dollars after being found guilty of severely neglecting 61 cats.
Madeline Rose failed to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday as a magistrate handed down his decision three months after a hearing.
The 56-year-old Cringila woman had pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated cruelty upon an animal, four counts of failing to provide vet treatment and three counts of cruelty upon an animal.
However Magistrate Michael O'Brien found Rose guilty of all offences, and lambasted her bizarre court behaviour, saying she submitted "pseudo legal arguments" to avoid the law.
The magistrate found Rose kept 61 cats and kittens in squalid conditions at her Cringila address which led to them being "unnecessarily and unjustifiably inflicted with pain, suffering and distress".
Six cats had to be put down due to suffering from a myriad of conditions including chronic cat flu, flea allergy dermatitis, periodontal infection and general poor body condition.
Distressing footage taken by RSPCA inspectors was aired in court in March, showing several emaciated cats on the floor and hiding under furniture, while others were locked up in cages.
During the hearing, Rose refused to approach the bar table and instead shouted from the back of the court room, saying she would not present in the case and that she only answers to God.
"I do not fall within your jurisdiction ... I do not consent to this hearing," she said as the footage of the cats played on.
Prosecutor Patrick Schmidt said the RSPCA was seeking more than $560,000 in veterinary fees and $5500 in legal fees.
The organisation is also seeking an order that Rose be banned from owning pets, with Mr Schmidt adding that she had acquired more cats since the hearing.
The matter will return to court next week for sentencing. The court heard that a warrant will be issued for Rose's arrest if she fails to appear again.
Rose states on her clairvoyant business website that she is attuned to animals and has owned many cats.
"I've become attuned to animal communication through the experience of having many of my own cats and other animals," the website reads.
"I find that these animal communication readings give me the greatest happiness of all."
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
