Who would've thought it would be left to Sydney Trains to provide a skerrick of joy midweek for the people of the Illawarra?
But exactly that they did - without fanfare, a politician cutting anything, or even a big novelty cheque.
Instead it was left to commuters to get the word out. And they could. Because there was actually mobile reception.
So could it even be feasible that the days of trying to work out hacks to get coverage for as long as possible are over?
You know the tips: that reception was better sitting upstairs; that flicking your phone to flight mode in the black spots helped improve the signal when reception reappeared; the multiple dongle solution ... and all the rest.
But not for much longer will commuters have to channel their inner IT geek. And it's all thanks to perennial whinge magnets Telstra and Optus.
But it would seem an Optus macrocell base station near Waterfall, scheduled to start operating in the second quarter of 2023, has indeed started operating.
Try as we might to have squeezed some more information out of Optus, we couldn't.
And if that's not enough to put a smile on your dial, more improvements are to come.
"Sydney Trains is currently progressing mobile carrier proposals to install towers at Waterfall, Loftus and Coledale on the Illawarra/South Coast Line," a Transport for NSW spokesperson told us.
Yes, there still are black spots but hey, let's be grateful and remember just how long it took to make Unanderra Train Station accessible for everyone.
But in keeping with today's good news theme, as hump day draws into hump evening, there's even more good news.
The Illawarra will have two new, free mental health clinics by the year's end.
The ground floor of the old Shellharbour council chambers is already being rebuilt into a hub for young people and adults.
Great news, for sure - and wait, there's more - it comes in the form of a long weekend. Now, that a fact that makes hump day a whole lot happier for most.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
