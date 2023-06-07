A ship that docked in Port Kembla for 10 days last month has been banned from Australian waters after the maritime regulator found it was unsafe and unseaworthy.
The Antigua and Barbuda flagged general cargo ship BBC Weser arrived in Port Kembla on May 17, five days after departing Adelaide, according to ship tracking websites.
While in port, inspectors found a significant number of ballast air vents on board were defective.
According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) these defects are critical safety components which prevent water from entering a ship, while allowing air to escape which prevents a dangerous vacuum from developing inside a tank.
"BBC Weser poses a significant risk to the safety of the seafarers onboard, and Australia's precious marine and coastal environments," AMSA Executive Director of Operations Michael Drake said.
"The defects on the BBC Weser are especially concerning, as they are detainable deficiencies that would have been obvious to anyone onboard, and that the operator could not have pleaded ignorance to."
It's not the first time the ship's German operator Briese Heavylift has come to the attention of authorities, with one in five of their ships detained in Australia since May 2021, more than three times the average for ships visiting Australian waters.
AMS has warned Briese Heavylift twice of their failings and the potential consequences including compliance and enforcement action.
Previously AMSA found faults with defective emergency generators and unsafe work platforms. Negligence in this case led to a crew member being critically injured while working on one of their ships.
AMSA banned another ship, Babuza Wisdom, from Australian waters earlier this week.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.