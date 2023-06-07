The company which wants to build an giant offshore wind farm near Wollongong has shifted its sights north from Kiama to a stretch of coast between Shellharbour and Clifton.
BlueFloat Energy's change of focus follows a chilly reception from residents of Kiama who were concerned about the view they had planned to enjoy for years.
The 105 turbines could rise up to 250m above the sea, with 100m-long blades, and would sit 14-30km off the coast.
Information sessions will be held next week in Shellharbour, Wollongong and Thirroul so people can get themselves acquainted with the plans.
The proposal, still in its early design stages, has now moved twice: once from a site off Port Kembla to a stretch of ocean from Kiama to Jervis Bay, and now further north.
BlueFloat Energy country manager Nick Sankey said it may have to change again as the proposal is further refined.
"We've reviewed both options and the northern site is probably the preferred site at this point in time," he told ABC Illawarra.
"At this stage, we've outlined an area from Shellharbour to Clifton but we'll be refining that as we continue to investigate the area."
The Wollongong location benefited from closer proximity to Port Kembla, where the electricity generated would come ashore, and where vessels and hardware servicing the offshore operation would be based.
Stretching from Shellharbour to Clifton would also put the project firmly within the NSW Government's renewable energy zone," Mr Sankey said.
BlueFloat's engagement manager Kate Lancaster said proper scientific assessment would follow.
"We will undertake extensive environmental studies into marine and bird life," she said..
"We will share the findings with the community as we work through the assessment processes. Stakeholders and community will have many opportunities to provide formal and informal feedback during the design and approvals phases of the project development."
The information sessions will be held at:
Shellharbour on Wednesda June 14, 8am - 11am at the Shellharbour Surf Club;
Wollongong on Wednesday June 14, 4pm-8pm at the North Wollongong Surf Club;
Thirroul on Thursday June 15, 10am-2pm at the Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club.
A webinar will also be held on Monday, June 19, from 5-6pm. For more information email info@southpacificwp.com
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.