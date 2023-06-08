Influx of tuna is a matter of time

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said unfortunately other than off the Illawarra, everywhere else seemed to have had fish out wide last weekend.
Good-sized yellowfin came in off Sydney as well as down south from Jervis Bay to the border, with a couple of bluefin in the mix.
Hopefully the next couple of weeks we will see the fish move up and into our area, but either way it is a promising start to another cracking tuna season.
Closer to home, snapper were scarce last week and weekend with the imminent full moon shutting down the fishing.
Those who did well fished the afternoon and into the night over the tide changes in those twilight, dwindling sessions.
That low light bought out the reds for a quick feed before their bedtime and again it was only a short window, but it was worth the trip home in the dark for those in the know.
The kings put on a bit of a show around the Islands again with lots of legal fish caught.
Gathering bait was the only problem but once you worked the bait pods, the fish were a lot easier.
Beaches continued to fire for tailor with some exceptionally-big fish caught last week, customers showing multiple photos of greenback fish into the 90-centimetres range which - reported previously - was something that has not happened for quite a while.
Salmon are still about in good numbers as well, both at dawn and dusk with plenty of fish up to the 5-kilograms mark caught on bait and lures.
Bream, whiting and flathead are about in relatively good numbers as well as dart which is unusual at this time of year, but the water is a lot warmer than normal.
