The June long-weekend is the last chance people will have to see the popular Enchanted Forest glowing in the middle of Shellharbour City.
As of Wednesday, 46,214 had made the trip to Blackbutt Forest Reserve to see the display of fluorescent, colour-shifting flower path and illuminated canopy overhead glowing pink and teal.
Better get your tickets quick before they sell out, so you can tell your friends you too saw the stag materialises among the trees and as he stomps his hooves, with a scattering of tickets still available for the later sessions up until June 11.
The council is currently looking at ways to bring the light-show back in the future due to its success, a spokeswoman said.
At the opening in May, Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer described the experience as being built for everyone's inner child.
"We've got a fabulous events team and they're very progressive," Mr Homer said.
"We're always looking at new stuff to bring to the city that's going to entertain people and bring about that sense of enchantment, and families getting out there into nature and whatnot."
The show - developed especially for Shellharbour - is the work of Laservision, and the company's team is excited about the project.
Chief executive officer Shannon Brooks said it was the first time they had used these elements in a forest environment.
"We could see how monumental this show could be, how we could transform the whole forest into this enchanted wonderland," Mr Brooks said.
"It has been one of the venues that we visited that instantly, it was a natural fit for what we do."
Tickets range from $8.50 for children (under-fours are free) to $30 for two adults and two children.
Low-sensory sessions begin at 6pm, with smaller crowds, a lower-intensity light display and reduced sound levels.
Tickets and more information are available online.
