Detectives from Strike Force Gindurra have arrested a tenth man in connection with an Illawarra cocaine ring.
Police arrested the 20-year-old man at 9am yesterday at a home on Shearwater Drive, Lake Heights.
Police took the man - the youngest arrested in connection with the raids so far - to Lake Illawarra police station where he was charged with eight offences, including:
The man was granted strict conditional bail and will appear in Port Kembla Local court later this month.
The arrest follows a string of busts throughout the Illawarra region over the past weeks as police take down a criminal group supplying cocaine to Illawarra suburbs.
The Raptor South Squad set up Strike Force Gindurra in February this year to target the large-scale supply of cocaine in the region by alleged bikie and organised crime associates in the Illawarra.
The other nine men, aged between 21 and 38 are now before the courts.
