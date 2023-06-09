In August this year, hundreds of people including all the major players in the Australian cruise and tourism industry will descend on Wollongong.
They will do so to attend the Australian Cruise Association's 25th annual conference and AGM, quite aptly this year titled Full Steam Ahead.
When Wollongong was awarded the conference last year, we could not have exactly foreseen the unique position we now find ourselves in.
With the NSW Government ruling out plans by its predecessor for a $600 million-plus cruise terminal at Yarra Bay, near the Port Botany container wharves, there needs to be an answer found to solve Sydney's pending cruise crisis.
Wollongong shines brightly for the NSW Government and international cruise industry.
Why? Simple.
Location. Infrastructure. People.
Located 73km from the Sydney CBD, 60km from Sydney Airport and 50km from the Badgerys Creek Airport, we have the location to service the cruise industry.
We have excellent road and rail connectivity and we have a deep-water port with available space for major expansion plans. There is no other location that ticks those boxes.
Most importantly, we have a community which is incredibly proud of our city and loves to see Wollongong front and centre on the world stage.
When Radiance of the Seas marked the maiden voyage of a cruise ship into Port Kembla, thousands of residents lined the foreshore for a glimpse of history. Hundreds of residents signed up for our Ambassador Program to help welcome our visitors to the City. We had the same response for every ship which has visited Port Kembla.
Wollongong offers a more feasible option for the NSW Government than the seemingly only remaining viable Sydney option at Garden Island.
There is no doubt that the location of Garden Island, a working naval base, is incredible with amazing views across the Harbour but it also has its major challenges.
The logistics of getting passengers, crew and provisions on board is problematic and would require significant investment and co-ordination with Defence.
The Navy is well established at Garden Island with significant investment in housing and supporting infrastructure to support their operations.
Yet still the most common question about Wollongong becoming Sydney's cruise port relates to our distance.
The cruise market is used to travelling and on an international scale, 60 minutes isn't considered a long commute.
Several of the largest cruise turnaround ports in the world are located over an hour's drive from their respective capital cities. The port of Le Havre, the cruise ship berth which services Paris is located 196km away, the port of Civitavecchia is home to cruise ships in Rome located 60km away.
A significant number of cruise customers will be domestic with many coming from west and south-west Sydney. The increase in residential population in south-west Sydney and the second international airport will see long overdue improvements to Picton Road and the option of finally moving ahead with SWIRL providing passenger and freight rail services between western Sydney and Port Kembla. The cruise opportunity only makes this investment more important.
With careful consideration to the design and location, options could also be available to park and sail, very close to the cruise facility, something which would be very attractive to the domestic market and will never be available in Sydney Harbour.
Ultimately there is no business in the region that does not benefit from a rise in visitor numbers.
On previous cruise ship visits, we have sent guests to the dentist, to a chiropractor, to a jeweller to buy an engagement ring, and to a hairdresser to name a few of the left field ones.
The opportunity to turn cruise ships around brings a level of engagement with the region which is unprecedented.
It brings investment in cruise and supporting infrastructure, in hotels, in retail, in food and beverage, in transport, the list goes on.
All this investment provides a better guest experience for our cruise guests but also for our community every single day of the year.
More importantly, we cannot put a value on the reputational benefit Wollongong receives every time a cruise ship visits.
The social media exposure from thousands of guests, the pictures locals take of the ships and share with their friends, the returned visitation from guests who have never heard of Wollongong but come back because of the great experience they have had, the cruise lines themselves posting of their visits to the city.
The cruise industry has helped turn Wollongong into an international leisure destination.
When the cruise industry powerbrokers arrive in August, we can reassure them our city and region is full steam ahead in providing them with a safe and very welcoming harbour.
