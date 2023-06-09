Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/National Opinion

How Wollongong can solve Sydney's cruise ship crisis

By Mark Sleigh
June 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of residents lined the foreshore when Radiance of the Seas marked the maiden voyage of a cruise ship into Port Kembla in 2016. Picture supplied
Thousands of residents lined the foreshore when Radiance of the Seas marked the maiden voyage of a cruise ship into Port Kembla in 2016. Picture supplied

In August this year, hundreds of people including all the major players in the Australian cruise and tourism industry will descend on Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.