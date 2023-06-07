Illawarra Mercury
Plans for serviced apartments on Crown Lane, Wollongong vacant lot

Updated June 7 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 9:19pm
The vacant lot on the corner of Crown Lane and Rawson Street sold in 2021 for $4 million. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
A vacant block of land in Wollongong that had long been earmarked for student accommodation will be turned into serviced apartments, if plans are approved.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

