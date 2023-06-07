Gareth Ward will not be suspended from parliament for a second time, in the wake of a committee report being handed down.
Mr Ward's case was referred to the privileges committee on May 10, where it was asked about the parliament's options when dealing with a member who had been suspended and since re-elected.
Three of the five members of the committee are Labor MPs.
Mr Ward was suspended from parliament during the last term, after being charged with three counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of common assault.
Mr Ward has always vehemently denied the charges.
When he was re-elected in March, the suspension ended. While Premier Chris Minns had spoken during the campaign about re-introducing a suspension, Labor instead opted to send his case to the privileges committee.
That committee's report was released on Wednesday night; it does not specifically refer to Mr Ward's case but instead a hypothetical that closely matched it.
The committee found that banning a member for a second time "can potentially have serious and negative consequences on the House, a Member's constituents, victims of any alleged crimes, and the presumption of innocence of a Member".
It also found the case for suspension was "weakened" if no new charges had been brought against a member following their re-election.
A suspension also raised the possibility of the member's case being delayed, which could affect "the well-being of alleged victims, witnesses and also the defendant".
A second suspension was also not fair on the electorate, who voted the member in while fully aware of the charges.
"There may be doubts about the appropriateness of a majority in the Assembly acting to diminish the rights of a Member's constituents to effective representation through the suspension of that Member, particularly where the Member has been re-elected following an earlier suspension and with full public knowledge of pending criminal charges," the report stated.
"Suspension in these circumstances would involve a repeated denial of the electorate being represented in the Assembly by their chosen Member."
Mr Ward said he welcomed the report, stating it was "an endorsement of the presumption of innocence which has been totally trashed by some commentators".
"This report highlights that the decision of my local community, who knows me best, should be respected," Mr Ward said.
"I have been completely appalled by the actions of Premier Chris Minns who has treated my constituents with utter contempt.
"I don't expect an apology from the Premier to me but I believe he should apologise to my electorate of Kiama for his treatment of the issues I've raised and the decision they made to re-elect me as their local MP."
Premier Minns has refused to answer Mr Ward's questions directly in parliament, claiming it was "appropriate" that approach was taken while the committee assessed the case.
In a government response, it noted the report had been handed down and referred to the finding that suspension could have consequences for "victims of any alleged crime".
"The member for Kiama is facing serious criminal charges," the government spokesperson said.
"The government would not do anything which would jeopardise these proceedings running their course. The Premier made it clear that he makes no judgement about the guilt or innocence of the member."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
