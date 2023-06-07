Illawarra Mercury
Man killed in truck crash at dangerous South Coast intersection

By Newsroom
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:29am, first published 7:49am
The notorious intersection of Tomakin and Dunns Creek roads in Mogo.
A man has died after a car and a truck crash on the South Coast on Wednesday.

