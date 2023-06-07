Man killed in truck crash at dangerous South Coast intersection

A man has died after a car and a truck crash on the South Coast on Wednesday.
A truck and a Mazda sedan collided at the intersection of Tomakin and Dunns Creek Roads in Mogo about 12.40pm.
The driver of the sedan - a 68-year-old man - died at the scene.
The 57-year-old male driver of the truck was not injured and taken to Moruya Hospital for mandatory testing.
Inquiries are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
The intersection has gained a reputation as a hazard in recent years after multiple crashes: three in 2017, one in 2018 and, famously, former Bega MP Andrew Constance crashed there in 2012.
Anyone with dashcam vision or any witnesses are urged to come forward.
