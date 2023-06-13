Illawarra Mercury
How Illawarra hospitals use seclusion and physical restraint for mental health patients

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
In Wollongong, there was a physical restraint rate of 12 (per 1000 bed days) - the seventh highest in the state and well above the state's average restraint rate of 7.5 per 1000 bed days. File picture.
In Wollongong, there was a physical restraint rate of 12 (per 1000 bed days) - the seventh highest in the state and well above the state's average restraint rate of 7.5 per 1000 bed days. File picture.

Mentally ill patients were physically restrained 30 times at Wollongong Hospital in the first three months of this year - which is more than four times the number who were restrained in the same period in 2022.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

