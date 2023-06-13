Mentally ill patients were physically restrained 30 times at Wollongong Hospital in the first three months of this year - which is more than four times the number who were restrained in the same period in 2022.
Figures revealed in a Bureau of Health Information (BHI) report also show that patients in the hospital's mental health unit were put into seclusion 19 times in the most recent quarter, more than double the same period last year.
In Shellharbour, physical restraint was used 17 times, while seclusion was used 27 times.
In recent years, NSW has been trying to eliminate the practices of seclusion - where a patient is confined alone in a room or area they cannot exit freely - and restraint - where a patient is physically held for a short time.
However, both practices continue to be used to minimise self-harm, or to protect other patients and staff.
The BHI reports each quarter on how the practices are used at more than 40 public hospitals, plus the Forensic Hospital, with specialised acute mental health units that treat patients with varying severities of mental illness.
Acting Director Mental Health at the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Adam Bryant said the recent figures showed the vast majority of acute mental health episodes of care in the region had no events of seclusion and restraint.
He said both practices were only used as a last resort to keep both consumers and staff safe, and that the quarterly results varied "due to numerous factors, such as complex and challenging behaviour of patients".
"Where seclusion and restraint has been required, it has been to minimise self-harm, and to protect other patients and staff, when other de-escalation techniques were not successful," he said.
He noted there had been improvements compared with the last quarter of 2022, when Wollongong recorded 63 uses of physical restraint in the three month period.
However, use of the two measures was up from the same quarter a year ago, the BHI report said, and there were several measures where both Illawarra mental health units performed worse than the NSW average or the state benchmark.
In Wollongong, there was a physical restraint rate of 12 (per 1000 bed days) - the seventh highest in the state and well above the state's average restraint rate of 7.5 per 1000 bed days.
With 30 episodes of physical restraint, compared to seven a year earlier, this was a significant increase.
In Shellharbour, the physical restraint rate was well below the state average, at 5.2 per 1000 bed days
The report also shows both hospitals were among a minority with seclusion rates worse than the state benchmark of 5.1 per 1000 bed days. Wollongong's rate was 7.6 and while Shellharbour's was slightly higher, at 8.3 per 1000 bed days.
NSW Health also keeps an eye on how long seclusion and restraint events last, with Wollongong and Shellharbour performing well on most duration measures.
However, in Shellharbour, the average duration of seclusion was four hours and 36 minutes - below the state average but above the NSW KPI target of less than four hours.
Mr Bryant said efforts were being to provide mental health care and treatment in the least restrictive environment.
"Our staff are trained to use therapeutic interventions and non-physical measures to prevent and manage situations of escalating aggression whenever it is safe to do so," he said.
"We are also constantly developing new diversionary activities for consumers."
"Our team will continue working together with our consumers, their families and carers to provide the best possible mental health care and treatment in the least restrictive environment."
Since 2020, Illawarra mental health patients have been able to debrief with staff after an event of seclusion or restraint, to reflect on what worked well and what could be done differently.
Mr Bryant said these lessons are shared at daily safety huddle meetings to help staff prevent or reduce the frequency and duration of seclusion and restraint events.
Shellharbour Hospital
At Shellharbour Hospital, there were 422 acute mental health episodes of care in the January to March 2023 quarter. Of these episodes:
Wollongong Hospital
There were 236 acute mental health episodes of care at Wollongong Hospital during the January to March 2023 quarter. Of these episodes:
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.