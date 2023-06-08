Nurses 'not convinced' over NSW Government's four per cent pay offer

The nurses union says it is not convinced the pay rise offered by NSW Labor will help to attract and retain nurses and midwives to improve staffing in hospitals - like Wollongong - struggling under continuing high demand.
But Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park says the offer is "the highest pay rise our frontline workers have experienced in the last 10 years" and comes amid a challenging budgetary situation for the new Minns government.
Premier Chris Minns announced this week that NSW teachers, paramedics, police and other public sector workers would be in line to receive a 4.5 per cent wages increase from July 1.
Expected to cost $618 million over one year, the offer will includes a 0.5 per cent lift in super, and is above what would have been possible under the public sector wages cap put in place by the previous Coalition governments.
But, as new data showed hospitals were continuing to see record numbers of sick patients, NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Assistant General Secretary Michael Whaites said his members deserved a pay rise that acknowledged the tough conditions they were working under.
"We're not convinced the government's four per cent pay offer plus super will be enough to attract and retain nurses and midwives in NSW," he said.
"This BHI data shows their hard work and the difficult circumstances under which they do it, they deserve a pay rise that acknowledges this."
Likewise, the union's general secretary Shaye Candish said the latest Bureau of Health Information figures highlighted "extraordinary pressures staff faced trying to deliver vital care".
In Wollongong, the figures show patients still face much longer waits for their treatment in the ED than before the COVID-19 pandemic, and longer median times between arrival to leaving than the NSW and comparable hospitals' average.
"It's widely known ED patients have increasingly had to wait longer for treatment, which remains an ongoing concern," Ms Candish said.
"The urgent need for safe staffing ratios of one nurse to three patients in our EDs is paramount given the most serious triage categories (1 and 2) are again on the rise."
Ms Candish is part of a working group which has been set up to oversee the roll-out of Labor's new hospital staffing model, which she said was becoming more urgent.
"The NSW government must improve these sobering performance figures by expediting plans to have the right number of skilled emergency nurses on every shift to deliver the necessary care," she said.
"Our members have shouldered an understaffing burden for too long and they are acutely aware of the toll it's taken, not just in EDs but also on ambulance services and the wider health system."
As the minister tasked with steering the health system, Mr Park said his government was continuing to engage with unions across the public sector and needed to balance their demands with a tight budget.
"What we know with the pay rise that we've offered is it's the highest pay rise that our frontline workers have experienced in the last 10 years," he said.
"It's been over a decade of wage suppression."
"We will continue to engage with the workforce to try and bring improvements to their conditions and pay, but the treasurer has done this in a way that keeps faith and provides a real increase in wages, whilst at the same time dealing with very challenging budgetary situation that we face.
"That's a balance that governments of persuasions have to come to terms with."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.