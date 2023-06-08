A family holiday inspired Flinders resident Justine Wallis to see street libraries set up in the Shellharbour area.
As a result of Ms Wallis' efforts, Shellharbour City Council is drafting a street library policy with a view to seeing one up in a public park in each of its four wards.
"I went on a family holiday and we saw a street library while we were away," Ms Wallis said.
"My daughter really liked the idea of taking a book and reading it. She thought it was nice.
"I thought we don't have a lot of them down in our region, it would be nice to see them.
"So I approached council about putting one in a council reserve near my property, which sparked the conversation with them that they need to get a policy going."
Ms Wallis used the skills from her day job as a project manager to create a 10-page submission for the street libraries and - in the meantime, even set one up in her own front yard.
"That has been really successful," she said. "We've had that in place since Christmas and it's been really well-received by the community."
Council will build the libraries in the reserves and there is the view that members of the community will then take responsibility for maintaining them.
Any objectionable books stocked in a library would not be council's responsibility.
Ms Wallis said the street libraries were about so much more than just getting a free book.
"I think it's more of a sense of community," she said.
"We're just engaging better; you might not see the person who takes the book but I know a few people who have mentioned that they've put a book in there and then been excited when they've gone in there next time and noticed that the book's no longer there.
"Someone's taken it and reading and getting benefit from it. It's that sense of connection and community that comes from sharing with others."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.