Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra Dragons' Michael Molo relishing playing with big brother Francis

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 8 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons forward Michael Molo in action against the Bulldogs earlier this year. Picture by Anna Warr
Dragons forward Michael Molo in action against the Bulldogs earlier this year. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons forward Michael Molo is relishing the chance to play alongside big brother Francis Molo on a more regular basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.