Dragons forward Michael Molo is relishing the chance to play alongside big brother Francis Molo on a more regular basis.
The 26-year-old Queensland-born forward will make his third start on the trot when St George Illawarra take on the Souths Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday.
An injury to starting prop Blake Lawrie during the Dragons win over the Roosters in round 12 opened the door for interim coach Ryan Carr to bring Molo into the starting side.
Molo has played in the front-row alongside his 28-year-old brother Francis in games against the Dolphins and Panthers.
While disappointed St George Illawarra lost both games, Molo was loving playing alongside his brother and his extended run as a starter.
"I'm loving it. Playing with my older brother has been a childhood dream of ours since we first started playing footy," he said.
"Sometimes I look across and we are on the field together and it feels like I'm dreaming sometimes, and I have to snap out of it and get on with my job.
"I definitely will cherish every minute that I play with him on the field. I'm loving every minute of it."
Like he is off the field, Francis is the boss on the field as far as the younger Molo is concerned.
But Molo is more interested in following the instructions of Carr, so he can help the team and add to the 17 NRL games he has so far played for Dragons.
"He just wants me to focus on my job, keep it simple, don't try and overplay my hand, just take minute by minute, step by step, just focus on the little things and make sure I do my job as a forward, making tackles and running hard," he said.
The Dragons head into the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium showdown against the Bunnies in last place but Molo said the team had been buoyed by recent good performances, especially their last-start loss to the Panthers, and were confident of securing just their fourth win of the season sooner rather than later.
"[The Panthers game] was definitely a good sign moving forward for us. We can take a lot of positives from that game. We're still not quite there yet but we can take a lot of positives," he said.
"I think we just need to tweak a few things and go in the game with a positive mindset. I'm sure things will turn for us.
"It's going to be another tough challenge for us this week. Souths are a very good attacking team. We have to aim up in defence to get the win."
The clash against the Rabbitohs comes after another week of speculation surrounding who will be the Dragons next head coach.
Reports suggest the Dragons could appoint their new head coach within days.
Former St George Illawarra player and current Cowboys assistant-coach Dean Young and Cronulla's former premiership-winning coach Shane Flanagan are favourites to land the gig.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
