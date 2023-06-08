Illawarra Mercury
Seibold wants Flanagan at Dragons, unsure on early exit

By Jasper Bruce
Updated June 8 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:10am
Manly coach Anthony Seibold (left) hopes his assistant Shane Flanagan gets the Dragons' top job. Picture by Mark Evans/AAP Photos
Anthony Seibold hopes his right-hand man Shane Flanagan lands the vacant St George Illawarra coaching job, but says Manly has yet to decide whether he would finish the season at the Sea Eagles if offered it.

