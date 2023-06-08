Wollongong cocaine ring arrests aren't over yet, warns Raptor boss

Police expect to make more arrests as part of a major blitz on the Illawarra's flourishing cocaine trade, the region's gangs squad boss has warned.
Strike Force Gindurra made its tenth arrest on Tuesday, with 20-year-old Lake Heights man Stefan Stefas captured kissing his mum goodbye before he was bundled into a police van.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, head of State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, said this was unlikely to be Gindurra's final arrest.
"The investigations are ongoing and I dare say there will be some nervous people out there waiting for us to knock on their door," he said.
Gindurra was was set up in February to investigate the large-scale supply of cocaine by alleged associates of outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised crime networks in the Illawarra.
Supt Koutsoufis said the operation had been a major focus for Raptor South's 26 officers.
Court papers viewed by the Mercury show investigators have gathered an "overwhelming" trove of evidence, much of it surveillance footage taken from a camera hidden in the Corrimal Street, Wollongong kitchen of accused mainplayer Mustajab Turi.
Turi is alleged to have relied on a diverse group of players - Illawarra small businessmen among them - to sell the drug through their own networks before returning the profits to him.
Among those now ensnared is Wollongong restaurateur Andrea Rubbo, of landmark North Wollongong restaurant Lucia's by the Sea, and Warilla Lake-South Gorillas player Tory Vartiainen - son of national Bandidos boss Tony "Big Tony" Vartiainen.
"There have been relatively high-profile members of the community that have been swept up in this investigation," Supt Koutsoufis said.
"With cocaine, this sort of thing spreads across all levels of society, from high profile business people with money to burn, to others trying to make fast money."
The arrests represent a major flex southward for the state's gangs squad, which has historically focused mostly on metropolitan areas.
"Now we've spread our operations throughout NSW. We're really determined to make the community safer, and the work we do is highly effective towards that end.
"I allege it's been one of the major drug syndicates operating here in the Illawarra, so it's made a fair dent here in local operations in the Illawarra at least."
Those now charged include:
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
