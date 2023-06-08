There's few things Mason Peatling he didn't experience in three years with Melbourne United, but being an underdog? Not so much.
The underdog is not something the NBL glamour club embodies - or wants to. A disappointing last campaign aside, Peatling's three years in the southern capital were anything but an underdog story.
I can embrace the fact that the Illawarra Hawks definitely go in as an underdog every year, they're not going in as a championship favourite. That's no different to the history I've had in basketball. I've never been the highly recruited guy, every opportunity I've had in basketball I've had to do it the long way.- Mason Peatling
The Eastern Washington alum joined a franchise that had played in two of the last three grand final series', with his debut ending in a 3-0 final sweep of Perth for a championship.
The stint playing alongside the likes of Jock Landale and Matthew Dellavadova was a fine education but, with his contract up, Peatling felt the Hawks offered an opportunity to get back to his blue-collar roots.
"I can embrace the fact that the Illawarra Hawks definitely go in as an underdog every year, they're not going in as a championship favourite," Peatling said.
"That's no different to the history I've had in basketball. I've never been the highly recruited guy, every opportunity I've had in basketball I've had to do it the long way. I think I can embody a bit of that underdog mentality and bring a lot to this group.
"I feel like playing defence and rebounding is something that comes very natural to me. I think that's probably what I'm known for around the league, so any team that's talking to me is probably asking for that sort of stuff, but I think that's something that can really help Illawarra.
"To not only build my own game, but also bring the things that come naturally to me that can really help a team achieve more success is something that's extremely appealing."
It's a larger role that, at 26, the Melbourne native felt he needed to seek out heading into his prime years as an NBL big.
"There's definitely a factor of when you go in as a DP (development player), as a younger player on a team that's full of Boomers players or NBA players, you know what you're expected to do to play around those guys," Peatling said.
"That was something I became very good at, and I really enjoyed that, but there are limitations to what that looks like throughout the season. I think playing for the Hawks, there's still very talented players.
"Tyler Harvey's running around, Justin Robinson's running around. My ability to play around those guys is something I feel is a strength [of mine], but the opportunity to potentially play a little bit longer, potentially expand my own individual game is really exciting as well.
"I had a really good opportunity in the Boomers window post-NBL season to spend time with [Todd] Blanchfield and [Mitch] Norton, really senior veterans who played 100-200-300 NBL games.
"When you look down their career history and the amount of teams they've played for, you're looking at three-four-five, so that's sort of how the league rolls.
"Some teams are going look for certain types of players, some teams are going to look for others and then it can kind of flip on its head at different times. Where I'm at with my career right now, Illawarra is the best destination for me."
He's not alone in that belief, with marquee import Robinson set to return after injury restricted him to just one game with the club last season. The front office has also added highly-touted Next Star AJ Johnson and young gun Lachlan Olbrich fresh of stellar freshman campaign with UC Riverside.
They're moves that leave Peatling confident Hawks fans won't see anything close to a repeat of franchise-low 3-25 ledger in Jacob Jackomas' rookie campaign last season.
"The best part of the NBL is [you have] a clean slate every year," Peatling said.
"You don't even have to look back further than last year where Cairns and New Zealand, two top four teams, one made the finals, one made the semifinals. They were both the two bottom teams the year before so it's a short time, it's a short window.
"You've only got five players on the court, so really two or three pieces can completely change how your team works and how the make-up looks. That's the beauty of basketball, that's the beauty of how the seasons roll over.
"Whether it's the Hawks or any other team, you should be extremely excited about the opportunities.
"As much as the team's record [last season] didn't suggest a successful year, you can see externally how bought in they were into the Jacob's system, how banded together they were as a team.
"As a player looking on the outside into another team, that's something I wanna be a part of, that's a group of guys I'd love to be a part of and play with day in day out."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.