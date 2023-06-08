Peatling relishing Eastern Washington connection with Harvey

Tyler Harvey is household name in the NBL, but new teammates Mason Peatling knew all about the Illawarra skipper long before he even set foot in Australia.
Harvey has often recalled his early days as an undersized walk-on at Eastern Washington University. Within two years, the now 29-year-old was NCAA leading scorer averaging 23.1 points a game.
He went on to be drafted by the Orlando Magic before forging a stellar professional career that's since brought him to Wollongong as the Hawks franchise player the past three seasons.
None of it is news to Peatling, a fellow Eastern Washington alumni who arrived at college a year after Harvey's departure.
He was the third or fourth guy in program history to get drafted, so any recruit that went to Eastern Washington for the last 10 years knows who Tyler Harvey is.- Mason Peatling
Peatling forged a stellar Eagles career himself, going on to be named Big Sky Player of the Year averaging 17 points and nine rebounds as senior.
Having just missed out on playing alongside Harvey at the college level, Peatling is relishing the chance to do so in the pro ranks.
"When you're recruited as a young guy, they show you all the past players and he was one of the most recent [stars]," Peatling said.
"He was the third or fourth guy in program history to get drafted and the most recent, so any recruit that went to Eastern Washington probably for the last 10 years knows who Tyler Harvey is and knows what he did there.
"He's an incredible pro and was an incredible player for that program.
"To spend a year with him is going to be really exciting. Hopefully he comes back forever and ever and we'll continue to play together.
"We've got a lot of mutual friends and I can't wait to see what our games look like together."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
