The signing of Australian coach Ange Postecoglou for Tottenham has proven inspiration for Illawarra kids taking part in the UOW Spurs Academy Gala Day.
The gala day was held at the University this week for boys between four and 12 and for girls between nine and 17, with approximately 100 players taking part.
The day consisted of different football stations which were themed games and challenges, with the main aim to promote fun and to engage with other schools and students.
Head coach at the Spurs Academy Matheus Scapin said that the event would be something they would like to continue to grow in the future.
"We invited a few schools to come down and the idea of it is to promote what we do here with our university players," he said.
"So it increases the awareness of the program but at the same time, we are giving a bit back to the community and getting the players experienced in what we do with our young players back in England.
"The main aim is around being fun and challenging with loads of football stations.
"This is the first one, and if it's a big success and we have interests from other schools around the region or from Sydney or other places as well, we can do more in the future," Scapin said.
The program has proven successful in recent times, with graduates Chantelle Symes and Lachlan Cook both signing with Brisbane Roar in the A-League Women's and Malaga City in Spain respectively, with others signing NPL contracts and heading to the USA.
Scapin added that since the program's inception in 2020, it has had a number of challenges between COVID-19 and a lot of wet weather. However, he said he was proud of how the program had stood strong through adversity and he believed the true potential of it can now be shown.
"Every year has been very challenging in different ways, but we believe in everything that we provide and we're able to adjust and provide a high quality product to the players that have been in the program," he said.
"So every year we have had to adjust and to be honest, I have to give credit to all the players that have been in the program for the last few years because all of them push through.
"It's been very challenging but an incredible journey at the same time."
