As outgoing chief executive Peter De Vries prepares to bid farewell to the Illawarra Turf Club, his beloved Kembla Classic has cemented its legacy as one of Kembla Grange's marquee race meetings.
De Vries will sign off next month after 25 years at the helm. During that time, one of the prized gems in his crown has been the growth of the Kembla Classic, which was first held in 2003 and has gone to become a premiere Group 3 race for three-year-old fillies.
While the $1 million The Gong has become Kembla's exciting new race in recent years, De Vries has been a passionate advocate for the Classic.
The race meeting has become a crucial nursery for three-year-old fillies, with the Classic's honour roll of winners including Hot Danish, Zanbagh, Luvaluva, Asiago and Slightly Sweet.
The Classic is held each March as part of the racing autumn carnival.
In a move that is likely his last big announcement before retirement - and be can viewed as his stint at he club coming full circle - De Vries confirmed that the prizemoney for the Classic will next year increase from $200,000 to $250,000.
The move from Racing NSW delights De Vries, who announced in March that he would step away from the role after 25 years at the helm. The Mercury recently exclusively revealed that Steve Keane will take the reins as chief executive from July.
"We're really happy. Some of the prizemoney for Saturday races at Randwick have been pushed to $170,000, so we needed to get it (Classic) up from $200,000 to show the two as being distinguished from each other," De Vries said.
"It's always been a really good race and produced a lot of horses that have gone to win Black Type races and a lot of horses that have gone on to win Group 1 races. So it's always been a good nursery race for three-year-old fillies."
The Kembla Classic is one of two marquee race meetings hosted by the Illawarra Turf Club, alongside the $1 million The Gong race which is held each November.
While this year's The Gong is still five months away, the signature event is always in the back of the mind for club members.
"The Gong will be our biggest racing meeting again, purely and simply due to the prizemoney. It's a standalone meeting, so it's basically got Sydney Saturday events on it and the two main races of the Gong for a million dollars, and the Royal for $300,000," De Vries said.
"The Gong has really grown in the last few years and I think we'll notice that even more this year, because I think there was still a lack of interest for people to come out to events - including horse races - last year (due to COVID).
"But I think that's all seemed to have gone away a bit, so we're expecting a crowd similar to the first time we ran it, which was well over six thousand (people)."
Kembla trainer Luke Price is confident that his mare Our Bellagio Miss is well placed for success when the six-year-old races at Royal Randwick on Saturday.
Our Bellagio has drawn barrier 12 and will be ridden by jockey Hannah Williams for race six, the Furphy handicap over 1000 metres.
The Bay mare saluted in a handicap race over the same distance at Randwick last December.
"She's all set for the race and I think her first-up run there had a lot of merit to it, so I'm going there confident," Price said.
"For an older mare, it feels like she's going really well, so if we can have any sort of luck on the gate and find a three-deep line, I think she will still be very competitive. I think she's 1000-metre specialist at Randwick, I think she's had five starts at the track at that distance for three wins and a third.
"It would have been nice to have a little bit more luck with the barrier, but I think you'll find that when she's won, she's drawn a bit difficult anyway. One-thousand metres is not a huge concern, it's a straight run and the way Randwick has been playing, it's not too bad at all.
"Hannah rides at 54 kilos, so we're not carrying too much deadweight. I think she's just moved to Goulburn and she's got a smart head on her shoulders, and I think she will make the Sydney level grade for sure."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
