Gareth Ward to continue to be snubbed by Labor in parliament

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:33pm
Kiama MP Gareth Ward won't face a new suspension from parliament - but Premier Chris Minns said Labor will still not talk to him in parliament. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Premier Chris Minns will still not directly answer questions from Gareth Ward in parliament, despite a committee finding against his suspension.

