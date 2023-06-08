Premier Chris Minns will still not directly answer questions from Gareth Ward in parliament, despite a committee finding against his suspension.
He also stated he was "surprised" the Kiama electorate voted for Mr Ward.
At the first sitting of the new parliament, Mr Minns referred Mr Ward's re-election to the Labor-dominated privileges committee requesting what action could be taken against him.
At the same time, Mr Minns has refused to answer Mr Ward's questions directly in parliament, claiming it was "appropriate" that approach was taken while the committee assessed the case.
With the committee handing down its recommendation that any further suspension could have "serious and negative consequences", Mr Minns has refused to back away from his stance in terms of responding to Mr Ward in parliament.
"We're going to continue to practise for a few reasons," Premier Minns said.
"Firstly I will take his questions on notice and reply to them formally in the parliament so that the residents of Kiama can have directly the questions asked by Mr Ward to the executive reported through parliament.
"However it's important to note a few things. Firstly he still faces very serious charges and while I make absolutely no judgement about those charges and the eventual case that needs to take place I'm also not going to pretend they don't exist."
Mr Minns also said, in those instances where Mr Ward voted with the government on issues, one of its own members would not cast a vote.
"I don't want to be in a situation eventually where the government could be brought into disrepute because we've been relying on Mr Ward's vote," Mr Minns said.
The Premier also suggested Mr Ward's presence in parliament was "a conflict of interest", and appeared to question the decision of the Kiama voters.
"I have made no secret of the fact that I was surprised that he was returned to Parliament," he said.
"Any other public servant in NSW in the same situation would be dealt with in completely different circumstances. If it was a health employee, was a teacher, a police officer, a firefighter, if it was an SES volunteer the circumstances would be completely different."
Mr Ward said had been "completely appalled" by Mr Minns' treatement of the Kiama electorate.
"This report highlights that the decision of my local community, who knows me best, should be respected," Mr Ward said.
"I don't expect an apology from the Premier to me but I believe he should apologise to my electorate of Kiama for his treatment of the issues I've raised and the decision they made to re-elect me as their local MP."
The privileges committee found that banning a member for a second time "can potentially have serious and negative consequences on the House, a Member's constituents, victims of any alleged crimes, and the presumption of innocence of a Member".
A second suspension was also not fair on the electorate, who voted the member in while fully aware of the charges.
"There may be doubts about the appropriateness of a majority in the Assembly acting to diminish the rights of a Member's constituents to effective representation through the suspension of that Member, particularly where the Member has been re-elected following an earlier suspension and with full public knowledge of pending criminal charges," the report stated.
"Suspension in these circumstances would involve a repeated denial of the electorate being represented in the Assembly by their chosen Member."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
