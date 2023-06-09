This time last year the big wet was decimating Illawarra community sporting clubs that were already doing it tough from the disruptions caused during the height of COVID.
It prompted sports administrators and organisations to call for more sports infrastructure investment from every level of government.
Shellharbour City Council was quick to address these concerns and last week backed a plan to have a sports HQ in Albion Park Rail.
The plan was formulated after Cr Rob Petreski last year called for a study into the possibility of synthetic sportsfields in the Local Government area.
From that study came a broader approach to turn Albion Oval in Albion Park Rail into a "priority sportsground", which would see two synthetic fields built for sports including football, AFL, cricket, touch and Oztag, as well as the creation of a "youth precinct" featuring 3x3 basketball courts and a skate park.
A jogging track would be built around the outside of the fields.
But it seems some sporting groups feel the $40 million council envisages it will cost for the facility, should be spent on other sporting projects "more likely to come to fruition".
Shellharbour City Suns AFL club president Steve Ashworth wants the council to instead follow through on its plan to build a sporting facility in Shell Cove specifically for AFL and cricket.
Ashworth believes the growing region is crying out for a top-class facility similar to North Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow.
'"The plan tries to cater for too many sports, it won't work. Everyone knows Shellharbour City Council is run by soccer, they'll get free reign and all the other sports will suffer," he said.
"It has the makings of another marina. How are they going to raise the $40 odd million, it will take 30 years, I will be gone before it comes to any fruition.
"We are supposed to have a new oval at Shell Cove with cricket, and it's still in the drawing board. We had a meeting with [Shellharbour MP] Anna Watson yesterday, but it's like mating elephants mate, it takes a long time to happen."
A Shellharbour City Council spokesperson confirmed the Shell Cove Sportsfield facility was proposed to be located at the eastern end of Harbour Boulevard, east of Rangoon Avenue.
"The sportsfield and supporting infrastructure is currently undergoing concept design review to seek to achieve the most beneficial configuration and outcome to the community and users for the facility," the spokesperson said.
Ashworth added AFL players would get more injuries playing on synthetic fields.
"Our sport is not suited for synthetic fields, that's another reason why we don't support council's plan. We desperately need the proposed Shell Cove facility to go ahead," he said.
"It would be great to see that facility up and running. Like a lot of things in the Illawarra, everything's Wollongong-centric, the Dragons are up there, the Hawks are there, we've got to play all AFL finals up at Wollongong..
"Why not get a good ground in the Shellharbour region? By doing this we can bring some decent AFL to the area and we can hold finals here, we can run regional and state tournaments here.
"Why should all those events go to Wollongong? If we have a good facility here, we can do just as good a job.
"A facility like North Dalton Park would be ideal for Shellharbour.
"AFL is a growing sport. We had the Sydney Swans Indigenous Academy down here this year that I ran. It was great, there was a huge turnout, especially with girls. We need to run more of these type of events but we need a good facility to do so.
"Council should forget about the hub and concentrate on building this facility at Shell Cove."
Ashworth is right that AFL is growing in the region but football is still the biggest sport in the Illawarra, especially for juniors.
This point is not lost on Albion Park White Eagles Football Club treasurer Doug Burazor, who said the club backed council's plan for a 'priority sportsground' for Albion Oval.
The White Eagles were among the fed-up clubs who in May, 2022 penned an open letter to locally-elected representatives of all levels of government, calling for the urgent need for more all-weather sporting facilities.
"As far as Water Eagles are concerned this is fantastic news for our club. We think it's a great investment in the region," Burazor said.
"Times were tough during COVID, but more so during the rain event we had last year. It was just an absolute nightmare during that time trying to schedule training and games.
"As long as everyone has access to this facility, it is a godsend.
"To get the maximum benefit out of these facilities they need to be accessible for everyone to use. We support this type of strategy."
Burazor said the idea was to continue operating out of Terry Reserve and only use the new facility when absolutely necessary for training and games.
"This just helps with training and playing during rain events. It will help immensely with any unforeseen circumstances"
He conceded while synthetic pitches weren't the best, and raised issues with more injuries, they did allow for more prolonged use than grass fields.
"Look, there is a always a concern about injuries, and the consensus is players are more prone to injuries on synthetic fields, but that's just because they're not used to playing on that week in week out.
"if we do have more of these pitches in the area then people get used to them and probably avoid more injuries."
The White Eagles have almost 700 players in their junior and senior clubs.
"Our area is also still a growing area. It is probably the only area with growth now, with the extension of Tullimbar, Calderwood and the surrounding suburbs.
"Albion Park is still massively growing, we definitely need these facilities, for sure.
"If we look at Sydney, where they have got a lot of these facilities, they're working and everyone is enjoying the benefits of these facilities.
"We'd be very fortunate to have one in our region."
