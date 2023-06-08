Ellen Perez has a golden chance to reach her maiden Grand Slam final after the Shellharbour talent and partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez drew an unseeded opponent for their semi-final at Roland Garros.
The time is yet to be confirmed for the sudden-death women's doubles fixture on Friday (AEDT), but the number six seeds have drawn China's Wang Xinya and Taiwanese player Hsieh Su-wei.
Wang and Hsieh advanced to the semis after claiming a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova and Vernonika Kudermetova on Wednesday night. That result came 24 hours after Perez and Melichar-Martinez breezed through the quarter-finals, claiming a 7-5 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Tuesday's victory continues Perez's best campaign in Paris, with her previous best being a second-round appearance in 2021. It is only the second time that the 27-year-old has reached the semi-finals at a Grand Slam, after reaching the US Open semis with Melichar-Martinez last September.
Perez's mum Mitz, who spoke to her daughter merely hours after their quarter-final win, said it was an exciting time for her family.
"We're just beside ourselves with joy. It was a very nervous night as we watched the match, but what an outcome," Mitz said.
"We spoke to her at 5am (AEDT on Wednesday) and she was thrilled. She was out celebrating at some festival overlooking the Eiffel Tower. She sent me this beautiful photo and I just thought 'wow."
