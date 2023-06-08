Illawarra Mercury
Ellen Perez learns fate for 2023 French Open semi-final

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:42pm
Ellen Perez is focused ahead of her first semi-finals appearance at the French Open. Picture by Simon Sturzaker
Ellen Perez has a golden chance to reach her maiden Grand Slam final after the Shellharbour talent and partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez drew an unseeded opponent for their semi-final at Roland Garros.

