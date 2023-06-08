Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List

Legacy of Stanwell Park aviation pioneer Lawrence Hargrave honoured at HARS

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones and Bob Black, who curated the new Lawrence Hargrave exhibition at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society at Shellharbour Airport. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones and Bob Black, who curated the new Lawrence Hargrave exhibition at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society at Shellharbour Airport. Picture by Sylvia Liber

At the opening of an exhibition honouring Lawrence Hargrave, Whitlam MP Stephen Jones issued a challenge - make the aviation pioneer as well known here as he is around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.