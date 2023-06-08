A Dapto man will have to put his catering business dreams on hold after he allegedly unleashed a violent tirade on a stranger's parked car.
Dean Hahnel faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Thursday, charged with damaging property and unlawfully possessing an Australian drivers licence.
Police will allege the 47-year-old was seen aggressively kicking the side mirrors and windows of a man's Toyota hatchback on level three of the Market Street car park building about 9am.
Hahnel also allegedly caused dents to the car's bonnet and snapped off it's rear windscreen wiper, with the car's owner seeking $500 in repair costs.
A witness contacted police and they arrived shortly after. Officers immediately recognised Hahnel as being at large for breaching his bail.
Police searched him and allegedly found a woman's drivers licence in his possession, with Hahnel stating he "found it in the stairwell".
He was arrested at the scene.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt conceded that Hahnel had breached his bail by failing to report last night, blaming the weather.
"There was an issue with the weather so he put it (reporting) off, and then it slipped his mind," Mr Holt said.
Hahnel needed to be released as he is awaiting a knee replacement surgery and is also in the process of setting up a catering business, Mr Holt added.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin opposed Hahnel's bail application, arguing the weather last night was clear.
Sgt Pavlin added there were no documents provided to support Hahnel's supposed business ventures and upcoming surgery dates.
Magistrate Robert Walker noted Hahnel was on bail at the time for similar offending and refused his release.
Hahnel will return to court next month.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
