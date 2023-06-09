Homes at Shell Cove come with a million-dollar price tag but they were built on the cheap, according to a subcontractor.
The subcontractor, who requested not to be named, worked on The Waterfront Shell Cove project when these homes were being built - and then repaired.
He said developer, Frasers Property Australia - in a joint venture with Shellharbour City Council - was concerned with getting the lowest cost possible on the builds, which led to poor quality homes - even those that sold for a seven-figure sum.
"They've always chosen the cheapest quote and they got the cheapest result," he said.
He said it was common knowledge in his industry that costs were being cut on the project, with shoddy workmanship clearly apparent.
"The poor gyprocking inside them, the tiles in the bathrooms weren't laid correctly, the roofs had leaks, there was mould and some of them were just really poorly constructed," the subcontractor said.
The revelations from someone who was onsite come after The Illawarra Mercury has revealed more of the shocking defects in what was hoped to be the crown jewel of the newly built suburbs of Shellharbour and Shell Cove.
First proposed in the 1980s, during a downturn in the then major employer in the region, BHP, the plan was to turn Shell Cove into a lifestyle destination while supporting long-term jobs in the region.
In the 1990s, when plans were first put before Shellharbour council, the land was a swamp, golf course and wetland, adjacent to the nearby quarry at Bass Point.
The site was chosen by state and local government to house a new, man-made marina and 3000 homes and apartments, as well as a hospitality and tourism precinct.
The wetlands were recreated on either side of Cove Boulevarde, while the golf course was moved inland and is now The Links Shell Cove.
In the years since, as the marina was dug out, then filled in, thousands of hopeful residents bought properties off the plan.
In glossy brochures and display suites, hopeful buyers were told about the "world class" marina, vibrant town centre, beaches and green space, all within easy access of "glamorous" homes with "coastal inspired" designs and "premium" finishes.
If viewing on a mobile device, tap the hand icon in the top right corner of the graphic.
But since moving in, what residents have experienced hasn't quite matched the brochure.
That "coastal" design has ended up being a "design fault", with residents watching water flowing in through windows and down walls rather than the rolling waves offshore and the placid waters of the marina.
The "premium" finishes have included dishwashers not screwed in and the wrong fasteners used on roofs, while the "glamorous" homes are marked by cracked tiles and swollen fence palings.
As the largest joint venture between a local government authority and a private contractor in the state, questions are now being asked in the Illawarra and beyond about what caused such a shining project to go wrong, and where this leaves homeowners who have in some cases put their life savings into purchasing a defective home.
Greens planning spokesperson and upper house MP Sue Higginson said having seen the issues at Shell Cove unfold, it did not come as totally a surprise to her as a former planning and environment lawyer.
"We saw this coming, our sector saw this coming."
Ms Higginson said the outsourcing of what was once a local government responsibility which began in the Carr government in the 1990s has introduced issues of compliance, not only in Shell Cove, but in major developments around the state.
"Private certifiers is where this issue was born," she said.
The issue most dramatically came to light with the defects found in Sydney with the Opal Towers and Mascot towers where residents had to be evacuated after major defects were found which imperilled the lives of residents in the multistorey buildings.
The move to private certifiers, who are contracted by the builder, opened the doors to rushed works and a lack of oversight, Ms Higginson said, rather than the traditional model of residents engaging council certifiers to sign off on homes before they moved in.
In NSW, this has led to the establishment of the building commissioner, with the Minns government promising to establish a permanent Building Commission, however other jurisdictions that went down the path of private certification took a different approach.
After a national scandal of leaky homes in the late 1990s and early 2000s, New Zealand did away with private certification altogether, just over a decade after a law change to expand certification beyond a council responsibility.
In the UK, the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, where 72 people died due to issues with flammable cladding, sparked the British government to introduce a new Building Safety Regulator, which will require certifiers, or building control officers as they are known in the UK, to submit plans at the planning design and build stage among a range of new rules and oversight requirements.
In Shell Cove, where Shellharbour council was both the landholder, planning authority, developer and certifying authority, council decided to allow Frasers, the developer, to engage a private certifier to ensure building works met regulatory requirements, to avoid a conflict of interest.
However, in engaging a private developer that has obligations to its shareholders to return a profit, this further muddied the compliance and oversight waters, Ms Higginson said.
"We are leading ourselves into some fairly perverse scenarios," she said.
"We're in a housing crisis and developers, their model of business is profiting on the supply of housing, then really, council needs to be very, very careful, as that is not the business of a public authority."
As the housing crisis intensifies, and there are calls for councils to do more with their landholdings to introduce affordable housing, Ms Higginson said local authorities had to be wary of the arrangements in place.
"At the end of the day, you can have those arms within the public authority that are accountable to each other," she said.
"Sure, a council has to make sure it is an economically viable or feasible project, but councils ultimately should not be seeking to provide housing for profit."
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said the council was committed to ensuring residents who had bought into the project had their homes built or fixed to standard.
"At the end of the day Frasers is the developer above the land. They employed an independent certifying authority for the buildings and accountability rests with Frasers," he said.
"Unfortunately Frasers has dropped the ball in the last five years and didn't put it as a top priority and fix these buildings as they come to the fore and that extremely disappointed me."
But for those who have already bought into The Waterfront, could they be left holding an asset worth less than what they paid for it and forking out high insurance premiums to cover the risk of further faults?
Already, with the building industry stricken by numerous collapses of large and small firms, it's worth doing your research, UOW banking and finance expert Dr Paul Mazzola said.
"I wouldn't think that the risks have abated all that much given that these construction costs are still quite elevated," he said. "So buyer beware."
Currently all the rectification works being done at Shell Cove are being carried out under the building warranty, however following this claim, buyers could see higher costs for future homes, as increased premiums are passed on in future sales.
"If there's a history of claims against a builder, and the builder relies on the insurer to pay out those claims, one would imagine that the premiums the builder would be paying would be going up," Dr Mazzola said.
"You would imagine that the builder would eventually pass some of those costs on if they can afford to and if the market permits."
Having seen the builds that he worked on as a contractor, when asked if he would consider purchasing a home in Shell Cove, there was a firm answer.
"No, oh God no."
