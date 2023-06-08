A top paramedic says an "alarming" number of people are calling the Wollongong ambulance station when they are in need of urgent help, prompting a plea to call 000 instead.
NSW Ambulance Illawarra Shoalhaven zone Superintendent Paul Edwards said the latest call came at 2am on Thursday, when someone left a voicemail message at the station that was not found until later in the morning.
The matter was followed up and the person had gotten an ambulance in the end, but it is an example of a trend that has paramedics worried.
Superintendent Edwards said the station received two to three calls a week, but sometimes as many as one a day.
He said it seemed to be elderly people and those who were not sure how the 000 system worked who were calling the station.
"They may think it's not an emergency, they may not want to disturb us," Superintendent Edwards said.
"But if you think you need an ambulance, call 000."
Superintendent Edwards explained that the call-takers triaged calls and would send an ambulance if necessary, or refer the caller elsewhere.
But he reminded people that 000 should be reserved for emergencies.
While there have been no adverse outcomes yet, Superintendent Edwards fears that someone calling the station instead of 000 might not get the help they need in time.
For issues like cardiac arrest or stroke, he said, time was of the essence in getting them treatment and transporting them for appropriate care.
If you or someone else is in need of urgent help or you think an ambulance is needed, call 000.
Otherwise, the healthdirect helpline provides health information and advice 24 hours a day on 1800 022 222.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
