Paramedic plea to call 000 for emergency help instead of station

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 12 2023 - 7:42am, first published June 11 2023 - 8:00am
Superintendent Paul Edwards at Wollongong Ambulance Station. Picture by Adam McLean
Superintendent Paul Edwards at Wollongong Ambulance Station. Picture by Adam McLean

A top paramedic says an "alarming" number of people are calling the Wollongong ambulance station when they are in need of urgent help, prompting a plea to call 000 instead.

