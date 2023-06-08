An Aboriginal poet living on Dharawal Country has won a competitive $10,000 fellowship that gives him the opportunity to put out a book with a major publisher.
Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr man Dakota Feirer is one of this year's State Library of Queensland black&write! fellows, alongside Kamilaroi author Jacob Gallagher.
"As a storyteller it's an affirmation you're on the right path, telling stories of my culture and people and family," the Primbee resident said.
His manuscript titled Arsenic Flower is a collection of poems he has written over the past five years.
"It chronicles my learnings, my observations, my experiences and it returns to the metaphor of the arsenic flower, it returns to the concept of the cost of survival," Mr Feirer said.
Through his work, he said, he explored life as an Aboriginal man who lived off Country; he was born on Country in Grafton, but grew up on Yuin Country, in Moruya, a place that felt like home.
"Most importantly, I tell stories of trauma, and stories of my family, and over my work I unpack all that," Mr Feirer said.
The State Library of Queensland said Mr Feirer "impressed the judges with his thematic and subversive interrogation of history, colonialism, manhood and trauma".
"They noted his collection of poetry and prose reveals a sense of self-actualisation," the library said.
Mr Feirer said the fellowship gave him room to focus on his emerging career as a poet.
"It allows me an opportunity to give back to my community and become a better storyteller, and make more opportunities for others," he said.
Mr Feirer acknowledged the support of the literary community, especially First Nations writers, and said he would not be in his position if not for people like fellow Illawarra-based writer Kirli Saunders.
His first memories of writing creatively stemmed from school, the University of Wollongong alum said, but it was around 2017 when he was fresh at university that he started to engage in the poetry scene.
He said the emphasis on metaphor and the economy of words - having to embed each one with meaning - is what attracted him to the art form.
His poetry was contemporary, he said, but he felt that he was engaging in an ancient practice that allowed him to give voice to Country.
"Poetry allowed me to create a space where I felt empowered to share," Mr Feirer said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.