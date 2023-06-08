Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra poet Dakota Feirer wins 2023 State Library of Queensland black&write! fellowship

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 9 2023 - 7:17pm, first published June 8 2023 - 6:15pm
Dakota Feirer, pictured here performing Mosaic of Secrets for Wollongong Botanic Garden in 2021, has won a competitive fellowship from the State Library of Queensland. Picture by Tad Souden.
Dakota Feirer, pictured here performing Mosaic of Secrets for Wollongong Botanic Garden in 2021, has won a competitive fellowship from the State Library of Queensland. Picture by Tad Souden.

An Aboriginal poet living on Dharawal Country has won a competitive $10,000 fellowship that gives him the opportunity to put out a book with a major publisher.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

