Kindness and inclusivity, now there's an ethos we can understand

Five years ago when it blew Australians minds that faith-based schools were exempt from the nation's Sex Discrimination Act.
One senator labelled it "utter crap" and one published poll revealed that 74 per cent of its 1200 respondents opposed the idea.
It seems nothing much has changed.
All of those emotions have been stirred again this week in the Illawarra as the Mercury revealed an issue causing division at The Illawarra Grammar School.
A hiring directive at the Anglican Diocese of Sydney-run school requires the next principal to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman.
With the current principal stepping down at the end of the year - and the school's decision not to offer our reporter Kate McIlwain any comment - it's going to be a hard few months until the school year ends for the school community.
It's December when the Australian Law Reform Commission will offer its final report on religious educational institutions to the Attorney-General.
The Australian Discrimination Law Experts Group has provided a submission to the inquiry. Much of the 35-page report deals with the need to review interactions between the Fair Work Act and the Anti-Discrimination Acts.
Essentially, there are many complex, inter-related issues that need to be aligned before laws can be reformed. No surprise there.
At our invitation, ethicist Simon Longstaff has provided a big-picture perspective to the debate. He's even gone as far as detailing some questions that would promote further discussion within the community.
Dr Longstaff questioned why - if the principal's stance on marriage was not going to be acted upon as a school representative has suggested - why bother with it at all.
Or maybe there's always the precedent set by one mother.
Unhappy with the requirement for the principal to make such an affirmation, Nadine Porter removed her daughter from the school.
"The biggest thing I can teach my daughter is to be a kind and inclusive citizen," she told us. " ... if I was to let her stay in a school like that, in my opinion, I'm saying it's okay to say that you're only normal if you're a heterosexual."
Kind and inclusive, that sounds good.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
