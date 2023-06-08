A Berkeley man who ditched a residential drug rehab program has been accused of hiding out at a woman's home he is banned from entering.
Police allege Dillon James Welland, 31, lasted one week at a 16-week drug rehab program in March.
He later attended another rehab facility for one day before voluntarily leaving, court documents stated.
The following month, Welland asked to rejoin one of the programs however was declined due to circumstances surrounding his previous exit.
Welland was required by his bail conditions to contact police if he left from the program, however he became a wanted man when he failed to do so.
Officers checked Welland's bail residence in May but he was nowhere to be found.
Police immediately recognised Welland when he was riding his motorbike along Lake Entrance Road on Tuesday.
Welland made a U-turn however police found the motorbike in the driveway of an address which belonged to a woman he is prohibited from contacting by way of an apprehended violence order.
Police will allege they began to force entry into the property when they saw Welland running towards the front yard. He was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
Welland faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, charged with contravening an AVO.
In court, defence lawyer Stewart Holt said Welland wanted to continue with rehab and "make the most of the gains he's already achieved."
However Welland - who has a history of breaching court orders - failed to convince Magistrate Robert Walker he had changed his ways.
"It doesn't matter if you're a different person, this is domestic violence ... it worries me," Magistrate Walker said.
"I have to protect people in that situation ... How you deal with that ice problem is a matter for you."
Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned.
