Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bail refused for Berkeley's Dillon James Welland after he ditched drug rehab

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 8 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dillon James Welland. Picture from Facebook.
Dillon James Welland. Picture from Facebook.

A Berkeley man who ditched a residential drug rehab program has been accused of hiding out at a woman's home he is banned from entering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.