Caitlin Foord extends Women's Super League stint with Arsenal

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 7:49pm
Matildas star, Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord has inked a fresh contract with Arsenal. Picture by Simon Bennett
Caitlin Foord has received a huge boost ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup, with the Shellharbour talent inking a fresh contract with Arsenal.

