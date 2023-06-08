Caitlin Foord extends Women's Super League stint with Arsenal

Caitlin Foord has received a huge boost ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup, with the Shellharbour talent inking a fresh contract with Arsenal.
The Women's Super League club announced on Thursday night (AEDT) that Foord had extended her stay at the Gunners. The announcement comes six weeks out from Foord appearing at her fourth World Cup, with the action getting under way in July in Australia and New Zealand.
Foord joined Arsenal in early 2020 and has gone on to make 94 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals. The Matildas veteran forward told arsenal.com that she was delighted to remain with the Gunners.
"I couldn't be happier to extend my stay here at Arsenal," the 28-year-old said.
"I feel like I'm growing and improving being here in this environment so I don't want to leave that. I want to continue to get better and to help the team - I enjoy going out and training every day and wanting to be better and being surrounded by world-class players.
"This feels like the right place - the place I want to be."
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said Foord was "an integral part of our team".
"We're all delighted by the news that she has signed a new contract. She is one of the best forwards in the world and has performed to a consistently high standard for us during my time here, providing some crucial goals and delivering on the biggest stages," he said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next season and Caitlin will play a key role in that."
