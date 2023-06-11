Meet the Illawarra residents awarded with a King's Birthday Honour 2023

A TV news presenter, rose grower, a F1 weather forecaster and a barrister are among the Illawarra residents honoured in the first ever King's Birthday Honours.
In 2023 12 Illawarra residents were recognised in the list, the first announced on the King's Birthday since the Order of Australia was established in 1975.
Among the recipients was Dr James Renwick AM who received his award for significant service to the law, and to national security. The barrister gave some wise advice to young people hoping to study the law.
"My message for young lawyers ... is that national security and cyber law should fire their imagination and provoke their interest in practising in that area whether in government, in uniform or in private practice," he said.
Sharon Robinson AM received her award for services to science, in particular the study of Antarctic environmental change.
The UOW distinguished professor in the faculty of Science, Medicine and Health, School of Earth, Atmospheric and Life Sciences (SEALS) is executive director of the Global Challenges Program.
Dr Trevor Gardner OAM, from Stanwell Park, received his award for his services to medicine through a variety of roles including deputy lead at Illawarra and Shoalhaven Local Health District during COVID-19 in 2020.
Alan Beveridge OAM, from Barrick Point, received his award for services to lifesaving. He has been vice-president of South Coast Branch Surf Life Saving since 1996.
Meanwhile, Giovanna Cardamone OAM received her honour for services to the Italian community.
Governor-General David Hurley offered his congratulations to those recognised in the honours list: "Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level.
"Some are volunteers, others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles - many have done both. They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all," the Governor-General said.
Distinguished Professor Sharon Robinson AM
Sharon Robinson AM is a climate change biologist and distinguished professor at the University of Wollongong.
She first visited East Antarctica in 1996 and has been on 13 expeditions to continental Antarctica and the sub- and maritime Antarctic islands with the Australian and Chilean Antarctic programs. She is a custodian for the only Antarctic State of the Environment Indicator concerned with Antarctic vegetation. She is internationally renowned for her expertise in interdisciplinary studies on Antarctic plants and climate change.
Dr James Renwick AM, CSC RAN,
Dr James Renwick AM received his award for significant service to the law, and to national security. He was the third Independent National Security Legislation Monitor of Australia from 2017 to 2020 and has been a Barrister since 1996.
He is also a Commodore in the Royal Australian Naval Reserve and Deputy Judge Advocate General to the Navy. The barrister gave some wise advice to young people hoping to study the law.
"My message for young lawyers given my AM citation is that national security and cyber law should fire their imagination and provoke their interest in practising in that area whether in government, in uniform or in private practice," he said.
Dr Charles Badham OAM
Dr Charles Badham from Wombarra was awarded the OAM for service to science as a meteorologist.
The weather forecaster has worked across some of the world's biggest events including 40 Sydney to Hobart Yacht races, 10 America's Cup, 10 Olympic Games and was a forecaster for Ferrari Formula One team since 2008.
Alan Beveridge OAM
Life saver and Barrick Point man Alan Beveridge OAM recieved his honour for his services to surf lifesaving. Mr Beveridge has been president of the Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club since 1996 and a patrolling member since 1970.
He received the National Service Award from Life Saving Australia in 2010 and was once a casual pool lifeguard for Shellharbour City Council.
He was Shellharbour Citizen of the Year in 2022 where it was revealed he has been a volunteer life saver for 50 years and has never missed a patrol.
Arthur Booth OAM
The owner and managing director of Booth Signs has long been a servant to the community of Wollongong.
Deeply entrenched in Rotary since 1966, Mr Booth has served on all manner of committee from Rotary District 9675 (formerly 9750), Rotary International where he was a former chairman of the Public Relations Committee, on the Membership Committee, on the Rotary Leadership Awards (RYLA) Committee and on the District Conference Committee.
He also was a former committee member involved in the establishment of the Rotary Club of Wollongong Central; president and a director of 25 years standing for the Rotary Club of West Wollongong.
He's been a sponsor and supporter of the Illawarra Hawks/Wollongong Hawks Basketball Club for more than 40 years. He also holds life membership.
He has been involved in local youth and mental Health organisations for 50 years and has sponsored PhD research into youth suicide at the University of Wollongong.
Giovanna Cardamone OAM
Giovanna Cardamone OAM emigrated to Australia with her parents when she was eight and over the years has supported Italians abroad through her various community positions.
She has received the OAM for her service to the Italian community of the Illawarra region.
She was recognised as Wollongong Woman of the Year in 2015 and was given a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2009.
Dr Trevor GARDNER OAM
Dr Trevor Gardner OAM, from Stanwell Park, was honoured for his service to medicine through a variety of roles ranging from being the deputy lead at Illawarra and Shoalhaven Local Health District during COVID-19 in 2020.
He was also senior medical officer, Anaesthetics since 2011 and was a medical officer in the Royal Australian Air Force from 1990 to 1996 with deployments in Rwanda, East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Allan Leaver OAM
Alan Leaver's interested in the railways was inspired by an uncle who worked on the tracks and 56 years later he has been recognised for his service to railway heritage.
Mr Leaver spends two days a week at The Rail Museum in Thirlmere where he helps restore carriages and railway vans.
Lynton Nicholas OAM
Lynton Nicholas has been recognised for his service to the community through a range of organisations in the Illawarra including as chairman of The Flagstaff Group where he was on the board for 10 years. He was also chair of the IMB Bank Community Foundation and president of the Port Kembla Golf Club and member of the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong's finance council.
He held a range of executive roles for BHP including as chief financial officer for the Kooragang Coal Terminal.
Craig Osborne OAM
Craig Osborne OAM receives his honour for his service to the community of the Illawarra region. As managing partner of RMB Lawyers since 1998 he has been fortunate to site on board positions for a number of organisations in the region including St George Illawarra Dragons, Venues NSW and South Coast Football General Purposes Tribunal.
He was recognised as Business Person of the Year 2007 and 2009 and is secretary of Regional Development Australia - Illawarra.
Judith Oyston, OAM
Judith Oyston OAM joined The Rose Society of NSW in 1967 where she showed a passion for roses of all types. She has been honoured with an OAM for her service to horticulture.
Mrs Oyston was awarded The Australian Rose Award from The National Rose Society in 2013 for her dedication to her passion and her ability to help other individuals and groups become knowledgeable.
Geoffrey Phillips OAM
Veteran Illawarra newsreader Geoff Phillips OAM was honoured for his service to broadcast media and community.
A familiar face on our screens for decades, Phillips' media career has spanned nearly 50 years in radio and TV.
Originally from Nambucca Heads, he combined part-time study for a psychology degree at the University of NSW, with work as a clerk, labourer and professional punter. He then made his start in radio in 1970, taking on a variety of roles from breakfast host to sports editor and trots caller.
When he joined WIN News in 1988, he focused his passion for sport and radio experience into the role of sports presenter.
He was Wollongong Citizen of the Year in 2020 and is a supporter of Wollongong Roller Hawks.
