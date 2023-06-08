The developer behind two Wollongong affordable housing projects has told an industry gathering that the incredibly complex NSW planning system is holding back the delivery of affordable housing.
Charles Daoud, owner of Traders in Purple, which is building the Land and Housing Corporation's Northsea development on Crown Street in Wollongong and previously built affordable housing in Corrimal for the Housing Trust, said NSW was well behind other states when it came to the planning landscape for affordable housing.
"Working in NSW is incredibly difficult due to a complex planning system,' he said.
Mr Daoud cited the example of code compliant developments in Queensland being able to progress without an additional development application, while a similar development in NSW would take between 18 months and two years.
While local governments are often the target of 'red tape' complaints in the development industry and criticised for holding back development, Mr Daoud said these bodies were restricted by statutory planning laws and that it was the state government that could pull more levers.
"Wollongong City Council is bound by legislation that shackles them in handcuffs," he said.
Where councils could play a greater role is in the release of council-owned land for affordable housing, but the broader public also had a role in supporting affordable housing developments, rather than raising objections to the most effective way of tackling housing unaffordability, in contrast to "unhelpful" government tax incentives, Kathy Allin from the Housing Trust said at the Property Council panel event.
Mr Daoud said in contrast to outdated stereotypes of social housing as poor quality swelling that encourage anti-social, affordable and social housing instead had to meet higher standards and community housing providers had a mandate to focus on social inclusion.
In the Northsea development, social housing tenants live alongside residents paying market value, something that took some convincing in the marketing, Mr Daoud said.
"People say I don't want to live in social, affordable housing, [but] it is going to be a far better build and community in that building, than 60 apartments where 30-40 are owned by investors," he said.
"It may not have an oven that cleans itself, a marble bench top, but in terms of the environmental benefits [social housing] is far better."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.