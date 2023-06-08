Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Exclusive

Charles Daoud, Traders in Purple highlights barrier to social housing investment

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:59pm, first published 8:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Daoud (centre) with speakers at the Property Council event in Wollongong on Wednesday. Picture by Adam McLean
Charles Daoud (centre) with speakers at the Property Council event in Wollongong on Wednesday. Picture by Adam McLean

The developer behind two Wollongong affordable housing projects has told an industry gathering that the incredibly complex NSW planning system is holding back the delivery of affordable housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.